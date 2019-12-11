Community helps ease some of the holiday stress

After a warm start to the day Tuesday, by nightfall, temperatures had dropped to near freezing and snow was falling. Imagine the distress of parents whose finances dictate that their children go to school wearing nothing but a sweater.
And these same parents also have the worry that they won’t be able to purchase presents for their children under the Christmas tree.
You can imagine their despair.
There is a way you can help alleviate their concerns. Mac’s Toy Fund has been doing that for 89 years, lending a hand to families in need.
Donations to Mac’s are used to purchase coats to warm the children and toys to nourish their spirit.
You can also help Mac’s by donating used toys, bicycles and coats that will also be available during the fund’s annual distribution event Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Admission to the event is by ticket only; those are available to Raleigh County parents who receive aid for their children from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services. They will receive one ticket for each child ages 1-12 and will receive one new and one used toy per ticket. Coats, hats and gloves will be available as well.
Mac’s Toy Fund has been helping children in Raleigh County since 1930. Its longevity is based in the loving nature of local residents who never fail to give.
There is still time to make your donation — tax deductible — for 2019.
Used toys can be dropped off at BJW Printing on Robert C. Byrd (across from Little Caesar’s pizza) between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or at Beckley Newspapers, 801 N. Kanawha St., between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Used bicycles can be taken to Beckley Fire Station No. 3 on Eisenhower Drive.
Monetary donations can mailed to PO Box 2398, Beckley, WV 25802 or made online at paypal.com.macstoyfund.
The most recent donations to Mac’s Toy Fund were received from:
l Anonymous, $20
l Gene and Eileen Noltkamper of Daniels, “Thank you to all who keep Mac’s Toy Fund going!” $100
l Grace Arnott of Beckley, $100
l Leroy Brooks of Beckley, $100
l Ruby and Howard Biggers of Beckley, $50
l First United Methodist Church Pathfinders Class, in honor of Bill Eades, $100
l Gunner,Lluke, Langston, Nate and Noah, in honor of Jesus’ birthday, $50
l Lisa McKenzie of Flat Top, $200
l Gerald and Linda Neal of Crab Orchard, $100
l Chris and Stephanie Snead of Lake Forest, N.C., in honor of grandparents Paul and Madelene Vaughan, $50
l Gerald and Rita Johnson of Beckley, $100
l The Johnson Family of Beckley, $50
l New Hope Baptist Church, Beckley, $100
Today’s total: $1,120
Total to date: 9,485
