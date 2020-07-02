New River Community and Technical College will offer three community education classes, Microsoft Excel, Meat Smoking 101 and Food Preservation, during July through Zoom video conferencing. The cost for each class is $25.
“We’re excited to be able to resume our community education classes,” explained Interim Dean for Workforce, Community and Continuing Education Brian Sampson. “Using Zoom brings the in-person experience to our participants, as you can talk to your instructor and others in class using technology.”
The Microsoft Excel community education class will teach participants how to use Microsoft Excel along with advantages of using the program. The class is scheduled for July 15 from 2 to 4 p.m., and preregistration is required by July 10.
Participants in Meat Smoking 101 will become more knowledgeable about the equipment used in the smoking cooking method and about the different types of wood used in smoking along with pairing different woods and different foods. The class will be offered both on July 21 and 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. Preregistration is required by July 17.
The Food Preservation class will cover topics including separating myth from fact in canning food, four methods of food preservation, food safety to avoid spoilage and recipes.
The class will be offered on July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon, and preregistration is required by July 27.
For more information or to register for the classes, visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).