A six-week beginner crocheting class is scheduled for New River Community and Technical College’s campus in Summersville on Tuesdays starting Oct. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.
This class will teach students how to begin the process of crocheting, basic crochet stitches and the best types of yarn to use for different projects. Students will learn to make granny squares and dish cloths in the class.
The cost for the class is $100, and preregistration is required by Wednesday, Sept. 25.
For more information or to register visit www.newriver.edu/community, or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu, or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469 or vstone@newriver.edu.
Additional community education classes planned in Summersville this fall include basic computers, poster art sketching, applique, West Virginia ghost stories and legends, and Cricut (how to use a die-cutting machine).
Jordan Nelson