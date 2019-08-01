With the help of West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice and other state officials, Communities in Schools kicked off last year at Westside High School.
This year, the program will be expanded to include Westside High’s feeder schools – Baileysville Elementary and Middle, Berlin McKinney Elementary, Glen Fork Elementary and Middle, Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle, Oceana Middle, and Road Branch Elementary and Middle, explained Deirdre Cline, Wyoming County Schools superintendent.
Additionally, Wyoming County East High will be added this year.
Communities in Schools is a national program designed to reduce dropout rates by connecting at-risk students to community resources that will help keep them in school.
The program is specifically designed to bring community resources into the school to the students.
Those resources may address basics such as food and clothing, counseling, family engagement, life skills and/or physical health needs, among others.
“Communities in Schools is a project of the heart to First Lady Cathy Justice and seeks to provide solutions to issues for students which may keep students from wanting to attend school,” Cline said.
“A broad-based approach, which works to address the individual needs and obstacles that students face, is the focal point of the program. Communities in Schools wants to help students attend school, whatever it takes!”
Each of the schools will have a full-time coordinator, funded through the Communities in Schools Grant Program, Cline said.
The coordinators will work with everyone at the school, the students, and families to provide support to students, she explained.
“We are excited to be a part of this expansion and we are happy for the resources which will be brought to the children in our schools,” Cline emphasized.
l l l
The program has been in place since 2004 in Greenbrier County, where there is now a 100 percent graduation rate, according to officials.
Last year, Communities in Schools was expanded into Wyoming, McDowell and Berkeley counties, according to state schools officials.
This year, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Hardy, Lincoln, Pendelton, and Raleigh counties will be added.