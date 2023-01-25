Raleigh County officials met Wednesday to analyze their response to a water crisis that took place at the end of December and left many in Raleigh County without water, some for more than two weeks.
Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver, who spoke with The Register-Herald after the meeting, said communication was noted as something that was lacking at the onset of this crisis.
“One of the big things that everybody agreed on was that there could have been better communication between the public service districts and Beckley Water Company,” Tolliver said.
The earliest water outages were reported in Raleigh County on Christmas Eve, a Saturday, when temperatures first fell below freezing.
It wasn’t until two days later, at 1:12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, that Beckley Water posted a notice to its Facebook page that there was a problem within their system and that residents should check their pipes for leaks.
The following day, Raleigh County Public Service District sent out a similar systemwide message asking residents and businesses to check their water pipes for breaks.
Since the onset of this crisis, water service providers in Raleigh County have pointed to water leaks in residential homes as the main culprit for the water outages.
“Most of the water that was lost was in residential places that had leaks and stuff,” Tolliver said. “I mean, I know some sprinkler systems (in businesses) went off and drained a lot of water, but I didn't realize they had so many leaks at residential structures and stuff.”
Tolliver said he did not have specifics on the amount of water loss that came from residential lines but said, “It was a bunch.”
As a result of these leaks, water tanks situated throughout the county, which help maintain water pressure and water service to residents, were bled dry.
As Beckley Water is the supplier to all other water providers in the county including Raleigh County PSD, when Beckley Water’s tanks began to deplete, a chain reaction began which eventually led to the countywide water outage.
In the initial days after the Christmas weekend, it was estimated that nearly 5,000 households in Raleigh County were without water.
Tolliver said none of the Raleigh County PSD tanks have remote indicators which would signal staff if they were to lose a significant amount of water or go dry. Instead, he said water tank levels are checked daily by staff.
“Most tanks that Raleigh County PSD has don't have that type of system on it and that's something that we need to look at in the not too distant future, about putting some type of system on there that would notify them when their water starts going down quickly,” he said. “And obviously, when the water starts going down quickly, they know, right then that, ‘Hey, we got a problem somewhere,’ instead of just going dry before anybody knows it.”
Tolliver said he was under the impression that Beckley Water had this type of system on its water tanks.
With so many residents affected by problems sustained in the Beckley Water system, Tolliver said they would like to find a better way for the county to reach all residents in the event of a crisis instead of relying on the individual water companies to provide information to their respective customers.
“That was one thing we discussed was communication and setting up a system like that where they can notify everybody,” he said.
Another aspect of the water crisis that was discussed during the meeting was the organization of distribution sites that were set up throughout the county to provide free bottled water and non-potable water.
The sites were first announced on the Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services Facebook page on Dec. 28, the same day that Raleigh County commissioners declared a state of emergency due to the water outage.
That paved the way for aid from the state, which came in the form of funds to provide free water to residents.
Tolliver said he felt the coordination of these distribution efforts is one aspect where the county shined in the midst of this crisis.
“As far as water distribution – bottled water and tankers – I think it went pretty well,” he said. “I mean, John (Zilinski) out at (the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center), he's the one that was in charge of just distributing the water and EOC did a great job doing that.”
Daily video calls with water providers along with city, county and state officials also began Dec. 28 and continued for roughly two weeks.
These calls consisted of updates of where water had been restored, areas in the county that were still without water, where water line repairs were taking place and the current list of distribution sites.
The calls were led and coordinated by Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center Director John Zilinski.
Tolliver said Tuesday’s meeting lasted about two and a half hours.
In attendance at the meeting were representatives from the Beckley Water Company, Raleigh County PSD, Cool Ridge Flat Top PSD, Lester PSD and Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center along with officials from the city of Beckley and Raleigh County Commission.
The meeting was not open to the public.
Initially members of the media were told the meeting would be closed to them as well.
In an interview with Zilinski two weeks ago, Zilinski told The Register-Herald the meeting would not be open to the public or the media.
“It's really not a media event,” Zilinski told The Register-Herald on Jan. 13. “It's just kind of discussing our response and just kind of getting stuff together for an after-action report to be filed.”
However, on Tuesday, members of the media who showed up, despite announcements that the meeting would be conducted in private, were allowed into the meeting.
However, recoding was not permitted and members of the media were also barred from asking questions during the meeting.
The Register-Herald reached out Tuesday afternoon to Zilinski and Jonathan Stanley, with the Beckley Water Company, for a comment on the meeting but did not hear back as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.