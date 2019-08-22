Several water projects were discussed during the Wyoming County Commission meeting Wednesday.
A public hearing focusing on the Coal Mountain water project was conducted.
The project has several funding sources for the $4.8 million plan that will bring water to 166 new customers.
The per customer cost is $28,825 for the project, according to Eric Combs, Region I Planning and Development Council.
The project will be served by the Logan County PSD.
•
The Center PSD sewer project has incurred well over $1 million in added engineering costs, Combs told commissioners.
Officials are applying for a Rural Development grant to help fund the project.
The project begins at the AEP building in Pineville, extends along the back street, toward Tudor’s, Little General, Cook Memorial, then includes Goodsons’ Supermarket, Evans-Calfee Funeral Home, and three additional properties.
Most of the easements fringe the properties, but some lines are under homes. Those lines will be moved, according to officials.
Phase two of the project will extend the service into Rock View.
•
Upper Huff Creek water project is 100 percent funded, Combs noted.
Currently, the environmental studies are being completed, he said.
The project will likely be bid in the fall of 2020, he said.
•
A state audit is being completed for Pineville in order to move the Pineville-Brenton-Baileysville water extension project forward.
Combs estimates the audit should be completed in late winter.
The audit needs to be completed in order for the project to be eligible for Abandoned Mine Land funding, which is critical to the project, according to officials.
Extending water from Pineville to Brenton will add 485 new customers at a cost of $4 million.
Phase one of the project will include Brenton, Marianna and Green Camp and end at Baileysville Elementary and Middle School.
The Brenton system is failing, with repair costs gobbling up the PSD finances.
To add to the problems, only one individual is available to make needed repairs.
•
Adding 52 new customers in Herndon and Garwood to the Bud-Alpoca water project is also moving forward, Combs said.
Construction will likely be completed in November. However, the project has a contractual completion date of Jan. 22.
•
In other business, Assessor Mike Cook told commissioners that August 2018 tax collections totaled $4,025,554.
This year, tax collections through Aug. 20 have totaled $1,754,068.
That’s typical for this time period in August, Cook said.
The majority of tax collections come in the last week of August, with tax payers trying to take advantage of the discount by paying before Sept. 1.