LEWISBURG — Greenbrier County Commissioners have resurrected long-dormant plans to build a courthouse annex.
An outline of the next steps that need to be taken was revealed at Tuesday’s commission session, which played out in a courtroom that was nearly empty — a nod to CDC recommendations that public gatherings be limited to 10 or fewer people for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was live streamed online.
Commissioner Tammy Tincher noted that the $13.4 million 2020-21 general fund budget approved by commissioners Tuesday includes funding for both the annex and a previously announced upgrade of HVAC systems in the existing historic courthouse.
“We did plan financially to be able to pay for the project,” Tincher told The Register-Herald. “We made good, responsible decisions in this budget.”
The proposed annex is expected to house the sheriff’s law enforcement offices, which now occupy a portion of the former jail behind the courthouse, and to provide space for judicial offices as well, Tincher said.
“We need a better work environment for our sheriff’s officers,” she emphasized.
The notion of a courthouse annex has been floated several times in the years since the old jail stopped housing inmates. Proposals for an annex have ranged from either remodeling or razing the former jailhouse to extending the north side of the existing courthouse after removing the county-owned Sears house that is now on that lot.
No price tag for the proposed project has yet been revealed.
“We need to see what we can get for the budget we set,” Tincher said.
She said financial details would come into focus after commissioners meet with Sillings Architects. A planned face-to-face meeting this week with representatives of the Charleston-based firm had to be abandoned due to the coronavirus crisis, but a teleconference was expected Thursday, according to Tincher.
Sillings has long been associated with the stalled annex project and had previously submitted drawings of various options for the structure, Tincher said.
Commissioners are aware that they will have to arrange financing for the project through the county’s recently reconstituted building commission, but they won’t know just how much debt will be involved until the parameters of the project are determined.
Tincher is optimistic the annex will become a reality this time around.
“The ball’s rolling further now than it’s ever rolled before,” she said. “We are on good financial footing.”
•••
All offices in the courthouse are currently staffed and functioning, although the building is closed to the public, due to the pandemic. Not all staffers are working inside the courthouse, however, Tincher noted.
“We haven’t had any layoffs; all of our employees are still getting paid,” she said. “We’re very fortunate.”
Those needing to transact business with courthouse offices are asked to call and ascertain if their transactions can be done with with a phone call or some electronic means.
Commissioners are hopeful that the facility can reopen on April 6, but realize the situation with the pandemic is fluid, Tincher said on Wednesday, when she cautioned that a confirmed COVID-19 case in the county could postpone those plans.
Notice was made the very next day, Thursday, that Greenbrier County had its first confirmed case.
