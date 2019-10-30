A Raleigh County lawmaker and Raleigh Commission President David Tolliver are asking when the West Virginia Department of Veterans Affairs will start planning construction on a promised veterans' nursing facility in Beckley.
In 2016, state lawmakers passed a fireworks bill (House Bill 2852) which made it legal for West Virginia businesses to sell "Class C" fireworks, which are the type of aerial fireworks already available in surrounding states.
As part of the 2016 law, which was signed by Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, lawmakers imposed a statewide 12 percent excise tax, called the Fireworks Safety Fee, on fireworks and mandated a $1,000 registration fee to businesses which sold them.
Under state code, three-quarters of all fees and taxes collected were to be placed in the Veterans' Facility Support Fund. The money was earmarked for building a VA nursing home in Beckley and maintaining an existing VA nursing home in Clarksburg.
Del. Brandon Steele (R-Raleigh) pointed out that the state has made no move to begin the project in Raleigh County.
"There was directed tax dollars that was supposed to go for that, from the sale of fireworks, and we haven't seen a nursing home materialize," Steele said on Oct. 18. "I would like answers on it."
Between 2016 and January, the state collected more than $2.1 million in taxes and fees from fireworks sales statewide, according to data from the West Virginia Tax Department. Of that, more than $1.5 million ($1,565, 529) was placed in the Veterans' Facility Support Fund.
Commission President Tolliver said Monday that county officials are aware of the state legislation which mandates construction of the facility. He added that state officials have not notified Commission or any county agency of the timetable for the project.
"It's our understanding that the nursing home, supposedly, is supposed to be built," Tolliver acknowledged. "When?
"We haven't heard a doggone word on that.
"We would like to know something," he added. "But we don't know where it's at, are they in the process of getting bids on it, doing an architectural study?
"We don't know anything."
•••
West Virginia Department of Veterans' Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dennis Davis said Tuesday that a nursing home is definitely planned for Beckley.
"We're next door to Pinecrest," he said. "It's about 17 acres up there, provided to the (Department of Veterans' Affairs) by the Commissioner of Agriculture.
"We don't have anything down on the lower end of the southern part of the state, and it's desperately needed because there's veterans down there that need that type of care, and the only way we're going to be able to get that is if we provide a nursing facility for them.
"We're going to keep working with folks down here in Charleston to see if we can find a way forward."
Davis said his department wants to build the nursing home.
"The proposed new veterans' nursing home in Beckley is something we've been working on for quite some time," he said. "In fact, it's been several years now that we're trying to put together the funding package for that facility."
In answer to Tolliver's question about the progress, Davis said, "We've done some preliminary drawings, if you will, of what we want.
"Quite frankly, it's similar to the one we have in Clarksburg."
He said the proposed facility will house 120 veterans and offer an adult day care.
The problem is cost, he said.
The facility is a projected $40 million, and the state must raise 35 percent for federal agencies to contribute the remainder.
"Right now, we have to raise the money," he said. "We are looking at ways we can raise that money.
"A lot of our attention is focused on the legislature here in Charleston," he added. "We're not sure when they'll be forthcoming, but we hope it will be sooner, rather than later."
The only money the agency had on Tuesday was the money supplied by the fireworks taxes, he added.
"That money didn't quite work out," he added.
He said that the first year of taxes brought in nearly a million dollars. Subsequent years did poorly, he said, because of noise complaints.
"Unfortunately, the local towns and cities and county commissions were besieged by citizens in their jurisdiction about the noise," Davis reported. "They were complaining it was scaring people, keeping people up late, scaring animals.
"As a result of that, they started passing ordinances restricting the use of those materials. As a result, sales dwindled.
"So right now, we have less than $2 million in that account. That's about all the money we've been able to raise."
Davis said he is asking legislators to give money for the Beckley veterans' nursing home.
"We are looking for a state appropriation, whether it be from the executive branch or the legislative branch, to provide the rest of that funding.
"The state right now is having some financial challenges which will have to be addressed for any new, major improvement projects," he added.
•••
Davis stated that the West Virginia Department of Agriculture allotted 17 acres behind "Pinecrest" hospital (Jackie Withrow Memorial Hospital) to his agency to build the nursing home in Beckley. He added that the land allocation was written into code prior to his time in office.
Raleigh Commissioner Ron Hedrick, who also works as a construction manager for projects at the VA Hospitals, contradicted state officials' reports of where the proposed nursing home was to be located.
Hedrick stated that he has worked at all four VA hospitals and has interfaced with VA contractors and engineers as part of his job and has followed the progress of the Beckley nursing home for more than 10 years.
According to Hedrick, the location of the proposed VA nursing home was originally adjacent to the VA hospital in Beckley.
He reported the Clarksburg facility opened its doors in 2008. A year later, Hedrick said, federal officials' focus for the Beckley nursing home gained momentum.
"A location to build it was identified on the campus, and securing of the funding was underway," said Hedrick.
He said the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd was a driving force to get the nursing home for Beckley.
"Unfortunately, with Senator Byrd's passing in 2010, the hope of getting a nursing home at the Beckley VA began to fade and, without his support, was considered not likely," he added. "Currently, the idea of building a veterans nursing home in Beckley gets brought up occasionally, but usually only during the campaign season.
"With that said, the general perception is that it probably will never happen."
Hedrick said the VA hospital location originally slated for the nursing home is "now a parking lot."
"We do have aging veterans from the Korean War and Vietnam War, who legitimately need the nursing home," he said. "If the veterans from the southern part of the state have to go to a nursing home, they would get sent to Clarksburg, away from their families and loved ones.
"It's the reason we need to have the same facility like Clarksburg in Beckley, attached to the VA hospital."
Hedrick added that the acreage behind Jackie Withrow Hospital was discussed by county officials and state lawmakers earlier this month as the tentative location of a new Pine Haven Homeless Shelter and Raleigh County Community Action Association offices.
•••
According to the non-profit www.taxfoundation.org, West Virginia is one of six states that tax fireworks statewide. West Virginia and Pennsylvania have the top excise taxes (both at 12 percent), followed by Michigan (6 percent), Indiana and Georgia (5 percent) and Texas, at two percent.
The State Tax Department's Fireworks Safety Fee report notes that, combined with the six percent sales tax and a one percent municipal tax in some cities (including Beckley, according to Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold), consumers pay a 19 percent tax rate when they buy West Virginia fireworks.
Some residents buy their Class C fireworks in neighboring states to avoid the taxes, according to the report.
The remaining 25 percent of the Fireworks Safety Fee was earmarked for the state's Fire Protection Fund, which helps to support volunteer fire departments. From 2016 to January, $521,843 was placed in the fund from firework sales.
The State Tax Department retained more than $21,000 for administrative fees.
Del. Steele said he wants to see movement on lawmakers' promises to veterans.
"I think it's a travesty that we made promises to the veterans of our state, to West Virginia, to have a good, viable veterans' home here in Beckley, and we haven't followed through on that promise," said Steele. "It's in code. It's the law.
"You've got to build a nursing home in Beckley."