After receiving a plea from the county’s health officer and consulting with elected officials, the Greenbrier County Commission decided Tuesday to begin enforcing Gov. Jim Justice’s mask mandate in the courthouse.
Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, commissioners had left the decision of whether or not to require courthouse employees to wear masks while inside the facility up to the elected official in charge of each office.
Some of those officials had chosen not to enforce the broadened mandate, which went into effect statewide in mid-November.
But faced with an alarming increase in Covid-19 infections in Greenbrier and surrounding counties in the past month, coupled with the intervention of health officer Dr. Bridgett Morrison, commissioners decided to exercise their statutory authority over the courthouse and crack down on the scofflaws within its walls.
“It’s gotten to where we have to be careful and insist people wear masks,” commission President Lowell Rose explained in a telephone interview after the announcement.
“We told all the officeholders that everybody — including the elected officials — will have to keep their masks on all the time while they’re in their offices. When they leave the building, they can take the masks off, but in the courthouse, masks have to be worn,” Rose aded.
Rose said Dr. Morrison advised him that she has received many calls from county residents complaining about courthouse employees flouting the governor’s mask mandate.
Morrison also called to his attention the rising numbers of Covid-afflicted patients at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, where she is on staff.
“The people working at the hospital and the health department are just worn out from dealing with this illness,” Rose said, noting that some staffers are working seven days a week, trying to keep up with the workload.
Two courthouse offices which share space are currently closed, due to one staff member’s positive test results for Covid-19 and the other staffers’ exposure to the infection, Rose said.
The Planning Commission and Fiduciary offices will remain closed for 14 days, while the staffers endure self-quarantines.
l l l
Morrison’s message to the county commission about the importance of following health guidelines was stated in harsher terms to the Greater Greenbrier Covid-19 Task Force in a Tuesday morning conference call.
“We are in a mess,” the health department reported, according to information relayed by the task force’s chairman, Sen. Stephen Baldwin.
“It’s time to light a fire under people; this virus is taking its toll on us,” the health department representative told the task force. “If you see folks not following guidelines, speak up and speak out. We must limit the spread of the virus. This is not the time to have parties. If we don’t buckle down now, we will lose more and more people.”
As of Tuesday morning, Greenbrier County had 288 active Covid-19 cases, with 18 hospitalized and 11 deaths.
Since the first of December, 144 new cases have been identified, according to the health department.
Homeland Security also echoed the health department’s warnings.
“Due to failure to social distance, utilize face coverings and take other precautions, we are having to disinfect many offices and buildings across the county,” Homeland Security’s representative reported to the task force. “We do not have the capacity to do more. Unless folks follow guidelines, shutdowns will be inevitable.”
