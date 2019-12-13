Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

A mix of rain and freezing rain this morning...changing to all rain. High near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.