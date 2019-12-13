lewisburg — Greenbrier County Commissioners have authorized the issuance of up to $20 million in tax increment revenue bonds.
According to bond counsel John Stump, the TIF (tax increment financing) bonds could be issued as early as the second week of January.
The funds thus raised will be used for infrastructure projects that will benefit the White Sulphur Springs TIF District, a geographic area that also encompasses the unincorporated community of Caldwell and other acreage in and around the Spa City.
A TIF allows a government entity to set aside new property taxes that result from development in a specified area. That revenue is then used for local infrastructure and economic development projects.
When the White Sulphur TIF District was first established in 2004, that tax revenue was earmarked for a single, large project — a new wastewater treatment plant, which has since been constructed. The initial TIF bonds were paid off June 1 of this year, leaving a remainder of around $5 million in funds that can also be applied to the new series of projects expected with the extension of the TIF’s timeframe.
For the past 18 months, Stump said, a new project plan has been developed for usage of the TIF-captured funds. Although there is no large-scale project in the plan, several smaller projects focusing on water, sewer service, storm water control and road construction are included in the bond issue approved Tuesday.
A pair of projects that are benefiting the recently-opened West Virginia Great Barrel Company cooperage at Harts Run are already being financed through the original TIF’s $5 million remainder, commission President Lowell Rose noted. Those projects involve construction of an access road serving not only the cooperage but also several other shovel-ready industrial parcels nearby, and extension of White Sulphur’s water service to the Greenbrier State Forest and several homes, as well as the cooperage.
A $4.5 million Caldwell sewer and storm water project is also on the drawing board for the Harts Run area and beyond. Other anticipated projects in the plan include an additional waterline extension, waterline replacements and linking the White Sulphur Springs and Lewisburg water systems in Caldwell.
“Rough budgets” for these smaller projects have been estimated, but the projects are not yet designed, Stump said. Each project will have to be individually approved by the county commission before any expenditure of TIF funds occurs, he added.
Interest rates have dropped significantly since the bond issue was first discussed, Stump advised. That leaves more money for projects or, potentially, an early payoff of the bond debt.
Prompted by Commissioner Mike McClung, the attorney offered reassurances that Greenbrier County would benefit financially as a result of the TIF extension.
“Tax increment financing does not increase anyone’s taxes,” Stump said.
He noted that the TIF District’s baseline property valuation was set in 2003. Any value added to that property in subsequent years — such as construction of luxury homes in the Greenbrier Sporting Club enclave or the opening of the Great Barrel Company’s cooperage — goes directly into TIF projects, rather than going to Charleston for the state to take its cut first.
“Dollars generated in Greenbrier County remain in Greenbrier County,” Stump emphasized.
