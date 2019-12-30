LEWISBURG — Greenbrier County commissioners acknowledged at Monday’s meeting that reports of sediment runoff problems at the site of the future SportsPlex are valid.
Homeowner Jodi Styles, whose property is below the site, earlier this month brought a complaint to the commission about silt pouring from excavation at the SportsPlex into her pond. She also said she had spoken with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection about the runoff situation.
Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to instruct the contractor who is excavating the site to restore some of the displaced material to try to halt further erosion and off-site silt contamination. The cost of remediation was estimated at around $8,600.
The three commissioners, plus an engineer and a representative of the contractor, visited the site together during the weeks since Styles lodged her complaint. All agreed there was a problem at the site, which also borders the Greenbrier River Trail and overlooks the river.
“There are issues; we were not pleased,” Commissioner Mike McClung said. “There are some problems downstream.”
There is no easy fix, however.
“I don’t think we can 100 percent solve the issue,” McClung said.
Commissioner Tammy Tincher said while officials are working with an engineer and contractor to eliminate some of the issues, she would like to get a second engineering opinion about the runoff.
“I still have concern that we have quite a bit of runoff,” she said.
Commission President Lowell Rose also acknowledged “several issues” at the SportsPlex site need to be addressed. He said further input from the engineer and contractor may be in order.
While Rose and McClung have strongly supported the SportsPlex project, Tincher has consistently opposed further funding of the site preparation until voting for the corrective work approved Monday.
Following the meeting, Tincher clarified her position, texting, “Even though I voted to approve expense items for drainage, I still don’t support the SportsPlex project. Hopefully, the residents will see I want to make sure the river and other properties are protected instead of thinking that I have switched my position on the project.”
