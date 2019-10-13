Raleigh County Veterans Museum could be moved to the current Raleigh County Sheriff's Office building on South Eisenhower Drive, if museum officials can raise money to renovate the building for displays, museum director Cindy Parker said Wednesday.
Parker made the statement hours after Raleigh Commissioner Ron Hedrick had arranged for museum representatives to tour the current Sheriff's Office building on Wednesday.
Sheriff's detectives and deputies are expected to vacate the building within the next two years, when a multimillion-dollar Sheriff's Office is built at Pinecrest Business and Industrial Park.
Meanwhile, Parker said, growth at the Veterans Museum is stifled due to limited space.
"We're busting at the seams," said Parker. "It's really too small for us.
"It's a big opportunity for us to look at bigger places."
On Wednesday, museum officials had not yet committed to trading spaces from Harper Road to South Eisenhower.
Parker said the South Eisenhower building would likely offer a more prominent space since it is close to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. She added that the building is surrounded by spacious lands that could house large displays like helicopters and tanks.
"There is a lot of storage for where we could get bigger artifacts that could be put out in the yard, such as helicopters and tanks, make it a state-of-the-art museum," she said. "The outside has a lot of areas where we could even do monuments.
"You have to have a permanent space (for monuments), and Raleigh County doesn't have a place," she explained. "They don't have a dedicated area like that, that's for veterans.
"So that would be an opportunity, because there's extra acreage."
The building itself would need renovations to properly house the many artifacts the Veterans Museum already has on display, as well as a number of artifacts that museum workers cannot display right now, due to the limited space at the Harper Road facility, she said.
"It would have to be revamped to accommodate the artifacts we have," she said of the Eisenhower building. "Our ship is the one we're really thinking about, how we could get it in there."
The Eisenhower facility has been divided into a number of smaller rooms. Parker said nonload-bearing walls will have to be removed to accommodate displays.
Parker summarized her assessment by saying that museum board members want Raleigh County to have a well-developed and well-established museum for veterans.
They will only consider the move if the board is able to raise several hundred thousand dollars to turn the South Eisenhower building into a modern Veterans Museum and if renovations can be made to the building so that it offers adequate display space for artifacts.
"We would have to raise the money in order for that to be a reality," she emphasized.
Commissioner Hedrick said that he wants southern West Virginia to have a museum that is on par with veterans' museums in other regions.
"With the land structure of that building, I think it's the perfect set-up for a museum," Hedrick said. "We want to provide the community and county with a state-of-the-art museum that would equal what you might see in some of the larger cities that have veteran-type museums.
"We're one of the most patriotic states with veterans and people serving, per capita, of our population," he added. "The fact that we can make a super-nice museum in our area would be awesome."
Hedrick added that, if the Veterans Museum is transferred to the South Eisenhower facility, the county would ensure that the history of the West Virginia State Police barracks and Raleigh Sheriff's Office is saved in an exhibit.
"I don't want to forget the history of the building being one of the first state troopers' barracks," he said.
Hedrick said that if the Veterans Museum officers decide to accept the building, it would likely be converted as early as 2021.
Hedrick said that the current museum facility on Harper Road, which is potentially valuable land, was owned by the county and deeded over to the museum on the condition that they operate the museum in the building.
Hedrick said that if the museum is moved to Eisenhower, the current museum facility at Harper Road reverts to county ownership.
Parker said the Raleigh County Veterans Museum is now planning its annual Healing Fields event.
This year's event, set for Nov. 11, is "Founders of the Museum."
The prospect of expanding exhibits in a new space goes along with the 2019 theme.
"We're carrying on their vision of what they wanted," Parker said. "It's all the hard work and people behind us, and if it's a possibility."