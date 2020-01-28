Commissioner helps with future Little Beaver bill

Raleigh County Commission is working on a bill with Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, to "reverse transfer" Little Beaver State Park from the state to the Raleigh County, Raleigh Commissioner Ron Hedrick said Tuesday.
The goal is for the State of West Virginia to "give back" the 562-acre park, which the county had owned until 1970 when the state purchased it for $10 from the county, Hedrick said.
"We hope to have this all figured out and ready for submission (to the Legislature) by next week," Hedrick said. "Getting Little Beaver back is a part of our overall plan to not just attract and create jobs for the county but to improve the county's recreation.
"Little Beaver has so much potential to become just as nice of a facility as Lake Stephens is."
The county owned Little Beaver in the 1960s, but it has since been operated by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and owned in patchwork by DNR and other state departments, including West Virginia State Parks.
"The state stopped taking care of it and admitted that it is not a priority park for them," Hedrick said. "To grow our community in population and jobs, we have to make it enjoyable to live here and hopefully put an end to people saying there is nothing to do here."
Commission President Dave Tolliver said in November 2017 that the county was in the preliminary stages of buying back Little Beaver. Under state code, the Legislature must introduce a bill and approve it for transfer, and the county must continue operating the land as a park.
Lawmakers agreed to write the bill, and Gov. Jim Justice has pledged support, Tolliver reported in September. There were two snags in the plan, and Hedrick is hopeful that he has solved both.
The first issue is that modern lawmakers were not 100 percent confident about the language to use when writing a bill that would transfer a lake to a county.
Secondly, Tolliver has said that the state will have to repair the lake before the county agrees to assume stewardship.
The Class 1 Dam at the lake is examined by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection once a year and by a private, independent engineer every two years. A DEP inspection in 2017 showed that the 80-year-old dam has several leaks, and a move to do caulking was not a successful solution.
In July 2018, a Commission committee reported on the feasibility of the county owning the lake. Committee members told the Commission that the lake would need to be drained in 2019 so that repairs to the dam and silt removal of any proposed swim area could be conducted.
A valve in the lake that has been there since 1935 cannot be turned, due to workers' fears it will be damaged.
Hedrick began to research and got some encouraging news that has set the project towards the finish line, he said Tuesday.
"I researched and got a copy of the deed of transfer that showed the state taking possession of the park from the county for $10 in 1970," Hedrick said. "However, the actual bill was a SB 351 and was passed and signed by Gov. Arch Moore in 1967 — three years before the actual transfer.
"This was good news," said Hedrick, "because it shows that we can get the approval and still have time to work out the final details, like repair costs, before completing the deed of transfer."
Sen. Roberts has plans to repeat the language of the original transfer in the new bill — only, in reverse.
Hedrick skipped the regular Raleigh Commission meeting on Tuesday morning to work with Roberts.
