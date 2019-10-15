Raleigh County Commission was unable to deliver the whole hog on Tuesday when a Sophia man asked for help with a neighbor's "pig house," but President Dave Tolliver agreed to send a Beckley Raleigh County Health Department worker to check the yard for health violations.
The messy tale started at 224 Walker Street in Sophia in 2014, Sophia resident Jim Boy told Tolliver and commissioners Kay Epling and Ron Hedrick during the regular meeting.
"It's a disgrace," Boyd said. "It's a pig house."
Boyd, who has been on a mission since 2014 to get the property cleaned, showed commissioners pictures of the offending property and told them that the unidentified neighbor piles trash on his deck and stashes garbage behind old mattresses that are stacked there. The neighbor's yard is littered with garbage.
"He doesn't have trash pick-up now," reported Boyd. "He just piles it behind those mattresses."
Recently, a Raleigh Assessor's Office worker told the Boyd and his wife that their neighbor's property was devaluing their home by $10,000 to $20,000, he added.
"I would encourage anybody to ride up on Walker Street and look at this trash pile," Boyd fumed. "It's (got) rodents.
"This guy did not live in this house for a year when he was in jail, and the house was open. The door was open.
"We've got deer, we've got snakes, we got raccoons. They went into the house. I documented the times, every day it was open."
Boyd said there is no electrical, water or sewer service at the house.
Another neighbor "stated he had evidence that this gentleman was using his yard as an outhouse," added Boyd.
Boyd said the City of Sophia is seeking "home rule" approval from the state, which will allow town officials to issue a citation each day the owner lets the reported conditions to linger.
Right now, city officials seem to be at the mercy of the property owner's standards of cleanliness.
By state law, Sophia Police Department may send a citation and require the man to answer within 30 days. Local police have taken that route, with no success, said Boyd.
"He won't pick up the registered letters in the mail," reported Boyd.
Sophia officials have sent city workers to clean the property. The town has looked into buying the yard, but the man refuses to sell, said Boyd.
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has intervened.
"Game wardens came up twice and made him clean his property," Boyd said.
His petitions to elected officials have not returned results. Boyd said he filled out a citizen's complaint in 2015, which led to an official in the county assessor's office to visit his property.
A county engineer, Boyd said, told him he could not help since the yard is in Sophia city limits.
"In May, I contacted the governor's office," he said. A representative, Jason Williams, told him it was a city problem but sent two letters to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. One worker sent a letter alerting Boyd that she called the county Health Department in June.
A department worker examined the property and said there was no human excrement in the yard, he said.
City attorney Bill Roop and Tolliver both told Boyd that, by law, Raleigh Commission has no authority inside of incorporated limits like Sophia, Mabscott and Beckley.
In April 2016, Boyd said, a second house beside of the "pig house" was in the same deplorable condition. Boyd reached out to The Register-Herald, and one of the houses got demolished, he reported.
He told commission members he is ready to take the same route with the remaining house.
"I'm just asking for some help on this property," he said at the commission meeting. "If I can't get help, I'm going to the press.
"I just need some help, please. I've got names, documented times, phone calls."
He said that Judith Landingham of the Health Department would not return his calls.
Roop urged Boyd to "go to the town of Sophia," and Tolliver inquired why Sophia officials were not being more assertive.
An unidentified Sophia councilman spoke up on Boyd's behalf to say Boyd attends Sophia meetings regularly to address the problem.
"We're working on it," the man said. "There's only so much we can do, 'til we get the home rule
"I think what he's asking is if the county could put pressure, maybe the commissioners could call up the Health Department.
"That's what the gentleman is asking for, help with the Health Department."
Tolliver said he would do it.
"We're willing to get in touch with the Health Department today, have them go over there and inspect it again, see if there's sewer out in the street, out in the yard, whatever," he said.
Hedrick asked how the county could not intervene, since county taxes were being lessened due to the alleged mess.
"We have no jurisdiction within municipalities," said Roop.
When Hedrick asked if the county could apply legal pressure, Tolliver said no.
"There's no pressure we can put on them," he said. "We'll (have the Health Department) go out there, make sure there's no feces in the yard, whatever."