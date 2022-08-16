Falling in line with other commissions across the state, members of the Raleigh County Commission said they will not support a constitutional amendment which will impact the county’s revenue stream until more information is provided by the Legislature.
For more than 20 minutes during their regular meeting Tuesday morning, Raleigh County commissioners questioned Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, about the particulars of the amendment, known as Amendment 2, which is on the ballot for the November general election.
If passed, Amendment 2 would allow current and future lawmakers to reduce the business and inventory tax and to eliminate the property tax on vehicles, which is a major funding source for counties and local schools.
Lawmakers have promised to make up the loss to the budgets in all 55 counties by 110 percent but they have not released a specific plan on how they intend to do this.
Commissioner Dave Tolliver told Roberts Tuesday that there were still too many unknowns with the amendment, specifically related to how the state will fund counties at their current levels.
Tolliver said he was on a call yesterday with commissioners from around the state who have similar concerns.
“Fifteen counties were against Amendment 2 until we get more information,” he said. “The unknowns is what scares everybody.”
Tolliver said some of the confusion also deals with how allocations will be split between counties and schools.
Roberts said he was not able to answer this specific question but added that the Legislature does intend to make the counties “whole”.
“I can tell you that the heart of the Senate is absolutely behind what every county is doing,” Roberts said.
He added that part of the Legislature's plans to fund counties after the passing of Amendment 2 will include funding to pay counties’ jail bills.
“Everybody across the state is struggling with paying their jail bills,” Roberts said. “This is a plausible way to solve that problem. I don't know that it's the best way, it is a way.”
Roberts said he supports the amendment because it would amount to a huge saving for retired West Virginians, those on a fixed income and more should they no longer have to pay an annual personal property tax.
“It gives them a break,” he said.
Tolliver then went on to ask whether or not the elimination of the property tax would lead to the increase of other taxes such as sales tax.
Roberts said he was of the opinion that was likely.
“I believe that as the personal income tax goes down for West Virginia workers that there's going to have to be something that compensates that and that will end up being probably the consumption tax, which we call sales tax, that will end up having to be increased some," he said.
This amendment will be one of four amendments up for a vote in the November election.
