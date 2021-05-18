Raleigh County Commission voted Tuesday to approve a public hearing on the demolition of 11 dilapidated buildings in the county.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth voted unanimously to host a public hearing on June 15 regarding structures that are abandoned and dilapidated.
Under the Property Safety Ordinance passed in December, four employees in the county are dedicated to tearing down abandoned buildings. According to county engineer Detlef Ulfers, some of the structures are abandoned manufactured housing.
"These are projects the county's had for years," said Tolliver. "What happens is, our abandoned building people, after they have noticed, we will go in and tear these houses down, clean up the neighborhood and put a lien against the property owners.
"This is one of the best projects we have in the county."
Commission approved hearings to vote on demolition of the following properties on June 15: Bessie Stewart c/o Jeremy Lilly (432 Bailey Ave.); Rebecca Hamro and David Wriston (137 3rd Street, Bradley); Mary L. Webb c/o Chastity Boyd (111 Rogar Lane); Robert Phillips (Nine Bark Drive); Betty Kelly (174 Old Grove Road); Robert Phillips (Maple Fork Road truck lot); Richard Franklin Yancey (172 Tilden Road); Easy Street LLC (118 Saye Lane); Mildred Crook (436 Bailey Avenue); Luther Milam c/0 Bonita Stanley (117 Maple Road, Stanaford); and David Wriston (143 3rd Street, Bradley).
Tolliver explained after the regularly scheduled commission meeting that citizens appreciate the abandoned buildings program.
"We go in and tear a building down. We fill the dirt up. The community's cleaner and safer," said Tolliver. "The biggest problem you have with abandoned buildings is rats."
Once the county tears down the building, hauls the lumber to Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority Landfill and levels the lot, the lot is considered community property. The county places a $5,000 lien against the property to cover the cost of demolition, and the property owner must pay it to reclaim the lot.
•••
Commission agreed to look into a complaint by two citizens that a hunting club in the county has leased property and has cut off a 100-year right of way that the public, including side-by-side and bicycles and vehicles, uses to access a road. County officials will first determine if the roadway is a public road.
•••
Following the Commission meeting, Tolliver reported that the county jail bill has dropped from a monthly average of $220,000 to around $160,000 over the past four or five months. He attributed the decrease to a partnership between county officials, including the office of Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, Commissioner Duckworth and Commission liaison Steve Davis.
"We have been putting more people on day reporting and also, at last count, we had 120 some people on day reporting plus we had about 80 on ankle bracelets," he said. "They pay $10 a day to be on ankle bracelets and sit at home instead of (Southern Regional Jail)."
Day report prisoners contribute by cleaning the environment along the state's highways, according to statements by Tolliver.
"It's been a win-win for us," noted Tolliver.
•••
Tolliver reported that Raleigh County will be one of five or six southern counties that will participate in a "loop system" for broadband development, which is facilitated by Region 1 Planning and Development Council, which covers Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer and Summers counties.
Around 15 people from the county, including Duckworth and representatives of West Virginia University Institute of Technology and Raleigh Board of Education, met to discuss broadband on Tuesday. Raleigh Commission must provide $1.6 million from its allotted $14 million in CARES Act funding so that the southern counties may collect a pot of $5 million, together. Once the counties have $5 million, the state will match $10 million in federal monies for a $15 million broadband expansion.
"It would basically cover the whole county as well as the other counties," said Tolliver.
He said that the $1.6 million broadband expansion spending is a priority, along with a sewer project that will serve those from the old Piney View Elementary School to Badoff Mountain.
On Friday, county officials will receive guidelines for spending the $14 million in CARES Act funds. He said the broadband and sewer projects are definite projects.