Commission to award bid to Radford and Radford

The Raleigh County Commission will award a $9 million contract to the local company Radford and Radford for turn-key construction of the new Raleigh Sheriff’s Office headquarters to be located at Pinecrest Industrial Park.
Commission President Dave Tolliver said Tuesday evening that the bid will definitely go to Radford and Radford and that the Commission will approve the award on Jan. 5.
Construction will start soon afterwards, said Tolliver. “A lot depends on the weather,” he added. “We’re eager to get started.”
During a special meeting Tuesday to award the bid, Tolliver had set the Jan. 5 date in order to give county officials and the company time to work out details in the initial bid. Tolliver reported that architects and the contractor are now happy with the proposed bid.
Commission also approved a $60,000 Homeland Security grant on Tuesday for the Raleigh Sheriff’s Department. The grant will be used for radios, Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter said.