Raleigh County Commission is looking for tech-savvy residents to advise county officials on how to spend a portion of $14 million in federal stimulus package money that is coming to the county.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said Tuesday during the regular Commission meeting that Commission is establishing a committee to help the county develop broadband service.
"We would like for anyone in the county that would be interested on serving on a Raleigh County Broadband Committee to call the commission office," Tolliver said after the meeting. "We want to get all the input that we can, input on where we need broadband."
Applicants must have some knowledge of broadband delivery and development.
"We're trying to figure out where would be the best place to spend this money, and we want the county's citizens and people to have an input," he said. "That's why we're forming a committee, hopefully of different cultures.
"The qualification is, they have to understand broadband and how it works," Tolliver added. "All the counties around us are going to spend money on broadband, and there's so many different internet companies out there, wanting a piece of this action, so we want to just spend the money wisely and where to put broadband, where it's needed the most."
He said that virtual school shows the need for enhanced broadband delivery.
"If we go back to virtual schools, a lot of the kids have to try to find a hotspot just to find their homework," he said, referring to the electronic assignment system the school district follows while students are on remote learning. "We're looking at, especially, in areas down around Glen Daniels, all the way to the county line."
Communities that include Helen, Rhodell and East Gulf are areas of interest for broadband services, he added. He pointed out that broadband is being developed already at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Industrial Park in Beaver.
Tolliver said the county will get $14 million in federal funding from the stimulus package, while the City of Beckley is set to receive $8 million. The money must be spent on development of water, sewer or broadband.
Tolliver had led the county in expanding water service, prior to the $14 million stimulus grant.
"Right now, of course, we've done just about gave everybody water, or we're in the process of giving them water, in Raleigh County," he said, adding that about 97 percent of people have "city water."
Commission wants to use much of the $14 million to expand broadband and sewer in the county. The monies must be spent within four years, according to the federal legislation.
Tolliver said Commission has not yet established the budget for broadband development.
Another priority project is installation of a sewer system from the old Piney View grade school to Badoff Mountain, he added.
In other actions:
• Commission approved a $56,000 bid for Lowes Brothers to do electrical work at Raleigh Courthouse.
• Commission "laid the levy" for fiscal year 2020-2021 at 14.3 cents per one hundred for Residential-1 zones and laid a 3.5 cent levy per one hundred for the fire levy.
• Commission granted $2,000 to the Fishing Derby at Little Beaver State Park to support youth activities. The money is spent on fishing reels and T-shirts for kids.
• Commission granted $2,000 to Piney Creek Watershed.