LEWISBURG — The Greenbrier County Commission voted 2 to 1 at Tuesday’s meeting to continue the Greenbrier Humane Society’s contract to operate the county’s animal shelter.
The Humane Society proposed a $200,000 budget for the shelter for fiscal year 2020-21. Payroll expenses of $145,000 were by far the largest item on that budget, followed by $28,000 for diagnostics, vaccines, medicines and cleaning supplies. Propane for heat was budgeted at $10,000, electricity is projected to cost $7,000, water and sewer services $5,000, food for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens $3,000, and telephone service $2,000.
By signing the one-year contract, commissioners agreed to the $200,000 price tag, as presented. The amount was the same as the 2019-20 shelter budget.
The current contract expires June 30.
Commissioner Mike McClung cast the lone vote against continuing the arrangement.
While the county commission owns the land upon which the shelter stands, GHS owns the building. The Greenbrier County Board of Education deeded the parcel to the county 20 years ago for the sole purpose of providing a site for construction of an animal shelter.
According to the Humane Society’s most recent annual report, which was presented to the commission by board President Jennifer Runyon on March 10, county residents surrendered 500 dogs and 1,180 cats to the shelter between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019.
In addition to those 1,680 animals, GHS provided care for 132 dogs taken to the shelter by the county’s animal control officer, bringing the total for the year to 1,812. A little less than half, 745, found forever homes, the report details. Another 685 were sent to rescue partners.
In addition to operating the shelter for the county, GHS owns an animal spay and neuter program, which costs the nonprofit around $100,000 a year to operate.
“It is the goal of GHS to spay and neuter as many cats and dogs as possible to reduce the number of unwanted cats and dogs, thus reducing the number of animals surrendered by residents of Greenbrier County,” the annual report indicates.
In 2019, 1,285 dogs and cats were spayed or neutered at a reduced or zero cost to the animal owner, courtesy of GHS. All 9,475 dogs and cats that were adopted through GHS/animal shelter between 2009 and 2019 were spayed or neutered.
The report notes that no county money is used to spay or neuter dogs and cats.
Acknowledging the county’s cat overpopulation problem, GHS began testing a community cat program in 2019. Upon the request of a property owner and in cooperation with volunteers, GHS alters stray cats and vaccinates them for rabies. The altered, untamed adult cats are returned to their colonies, and the tame cats and kittens remain at the facility and are made available for adoption and rescue.
GHS raised and spent approximately $24,000 on altering and vaccinating 516 cats and kittens last year.
“We do have a substantial homeless cat problem,” Runyon said in presenting the annual report.
She said GHS is still working with private citizens who support groups of cats to get those animals spayed and neutered. In addition, GHS works with local food pantries to help people keep their cats during times of financial stress.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com