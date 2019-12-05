UNION — The death knell sounded Wednesday for a civil lawsuit challenging the legality of actions taken by Monroe County Commissioners in connection with an emergency ambulance service fee.
Plaintiff Gary Campbell and the commission came to an agreement this week for a “mutual release of all claims” made in the suit, which was filed in Monroe Circuit Court on June 24.
Campbell had sought an injunction prohibiting the commission from continuing efforts to collect or impose an ambulance fee, asserting irregularities in the way in which the empowering ordinance had been implemented.
All of Campbell’s claims were dissolved by this week’s written agreement.
The agreement specifies that “no money is being exchanged between the parties,” and that each party in the suit agrees to be responsible for its own attorneys’ fees and costs in this litigation.
Also included in the agreement, obtained by The Register-Herald via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, are stipulations that all parties will refrain from disparaging or criticizing each other. The commission, however, will be free to respond to any statements or comments made by the United for Monroe Foundation regarding the suit’s subject matter or resolution.
Campbell is affiliated with United for Monroe Foundation.
Further, the parties to the lawsuit agree to “promptly cooperate” with each other to submit an agreed dismissal order. That order will specify that it is issued “with prejudice,” meaning that the lawsuit cannot be filed again.
Monroe Circuit Judge Robert A. Irons is presiding over the case.
Campbell confirmed in the written agreement that “no issues or illegalities were found regarding the manner in which the Monroe County Commission adopted and implemented” the ambulance fee ordinance. He also confirmed that the commission had not “improperly handled ambulance fees” that were collected pursuant to the ordinance.
The lawsuit had claimed inaccurately that the commission deposited those fees into the county’s general fund rather than a special ambulance fund. According to the agreement ending the lawsuit, the commission had set up a special account at the Bank of Monroe specifically for the ambulance fees prior to any collection, and those fees were, in fact, deposited into the special account, not the county’s general fund.
The county commission further “expressly denie(d) any liability for the claims and damages alleged” in Campbell’s lawsuit.
Campbell signed the agreement on Monday, and William E. Miller, president of the Monroe County Commission signed the document on Wednesday.
Campbell is represented by Jason S. Ballard of the Pearisburg, Va., law firm of Headley Ballard, LLC.
Vic Flanagan of the Beckley firm Pullin Fowler Flanagan Brown & Poe, PLLC, represents the county in this matter.
