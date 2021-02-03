Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday hired three new employees during the regular meeting.
Commission approved a request by Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield to hire Tom Truman and Leigh Lefler as assistant prosecuting attorneys.
Tom Truman, 70, is a seasoned prosecuting attorney who has spent his career in Raleigh County. He had served as assistant prosecuting attorney in the office from 1981 to 1983 and again from 1989 to 2016. He has worked for three prosecutors prior to Hatfield.
Most recently, Truman worked as a law clerk for Raleigh Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich. In late December, Truman said, Hatfield called Dimlich to ask if he could recruit Truman back to the prosecuting attorney's office.
"On the day before New Year's Eve, Ben called Andy and said, 'I need some experienced help,'" Truman said. "I'm going to do whatever Ben needs.
"I've got 28-and-a-half years in that place.
"I've tried everything, at one point or another," he added. "I can do anything they need me to do."
Truman prosecuted various drug cases during the onset of the opioid epidemic and during the crack cocaine epidemic in the 1980s and 1990s.
In 2005, he prosecuted three defendants for the high-profile and "motiveless" beatings and torture of Donald Mabes and Joshua Goode of Beckley and Barry Wills of Cool Ridge.
Defendants Darrell Cadle Jr. and Shawn Stewart of Burnside beat Wills, shot him with BB guns, doused him with hot grease and cut his throat, along with co-defendant and so-called ringleader Kristina Brooks, a 20-year-old mother of three from Mullens, according to state evidence.
On various cases, he agreed to probation for younger offenders in drug-related crimes but was just as likely to request harsher sentences for repeat offenders.
Truman will handle felony cases.
"In legal hiring, it's almost like if you're a sports fan, you're a sports team," said Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield. "You're trying to acquire free agents.
"I needed someone to mentor my attorneys," he added. "When I heard that Tom may be interested in handling cases again before he retired..that was just a no-brainer."
Lefler has been hired to handle abuse and neglect cases, which Hatfield had promised to reform during his campaign. A key niche of Lefler's private practice was abuse and neglect, and she has worked as a guardian ad litem in Raleigh, Summers and Monroe counties.
"I didn't think I could get her," Hatfield said. "I couldn't have asked for anybody better."
Lefler, a graduate of West Virginia University law school and a 1994 graduate of Oak Hill High School, is a local attorney who has experience in family law and criminal defense. She worked for CNN in Atlanta before entering law school.
Hatfield said that former assistant prosecuting attorneys Patrick Brooks and William Richmond had recently left the office. With Truman's hire, Hatfield will place Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dominick Cangemi on abuse and neglect cases, moving Cangemi from felonies.
Lefler and Cangemi will handle abuse and neglect cases in the county, Hatfield said.
Hatfield is restructuring the office to ensure that both assistant prosecutors are assigned to judges, and they will each have three days per week to prepare for court and to address abuse and neglect cases as part of a multi-disciplinary team (MDT) that meets several times a year to review the cases.
"Their attendance (at MDT meetings) is going to change abuse and neglect cases for the better," said Hatfield. "They're going to be able to assess whether or not the remedial measures put in place are actually working."
He said that the move is likely to have a positive impact on the foster care system, which is overwhelmed.
Hatfield reported that he has also hired Susan Delp, a former veteran public defender assistant, as the administrative assistant, a position that does not require Commission approval. Hatfield said Delp will bring a wealth of experience and dedication to the office.
"One sign I think of a good leader is someone that can put the right people in place under me to implement my vision and my strategy for handling the county's crime problem and the county's child abuse and neglect cases," he said.
He said that he currently has eight assistant prosecuting attorneys working for him.
Raleigh Commission also approved Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter's request to hire Justin Hensley from Shady Spring as a Raleigh deputy.
"We think he'll be an outstanding officer," said Van Meter. "He went through the testing process, and he was near the top during the entire process.
"We're really glad to have him in our department."
Commissioner Duckworth, a retired West Virginia State Police captain, wished Hensley and his family well.
"We're excited for his new career path," said Duckworth. "I have so much confidence in the hiring system used by Sheriff Van Meter to seek out talent for the Raleigh Sheriff's Department."