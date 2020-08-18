Raleigh County Commission heard details of a proposed solar farm at Grandview on Tuesday during a public meeting.
The purpose of the meeting was to take public comments. In September, Commission will vote on whether or not to approve a request by Raleigh Solar, a company created in October 2018 by Dakota Renewable Energy of Denver, Col., to grant an agreement in lieu of taxes.
The Commission, Board of Education, Raleigh Sheriff's Office and Raleigh Assessor's Office will make the decision to present to Commission for approval. Commission will vote during the first regular meeting in September.
According to statements at the meeting by attorney Roger Hunter, who represented Raleigh Solar, the estimated total construction cost for the solar farm is more than $90 million.
Hunter said an economic study of the project predicts that the farm would provide an estimated $40.7 million economic impact in the county and $55.1 million for the state.
The Raleigh Board of Education would receive the lion's share of the monies, Tolliver said.
The agreement has an inflator of two percent per year on most payments through year 15, while an adjustment from years 16 to 20 would tax the personal property piece in a way comparable to how solar farms in other states are taxed.
"It's tougher, as we all know, to build a road or build anything here," Hunter said of West Virginia.
Hunter said that the potential revenue from the solar farm is revenue the county is not getting currently.
"This is revenue that you already are not getting now, Mr. President and members of the Commission," Hunter said, "and with it comes a significant economic impact."
A solar farm, www.renewableenergyworld.com reports, is a large-scale solar installation where photovoltaic (PV) panels, also called solar panels, are used to harvest the sun’s energy. They are decentralized and usually consist of ground-mounted solar panels that are installed across large areas.
The farm operates as a power plant — just like a natural gas or coal-fired power plant — and generates electricity for consumers. In most cases, they provide power to the electric grid and are part of the utility’s energy mix.
Raleigh Solar, which was created in October 2018 by Dakota Renewable Energy of Denver, Col., has signed an agreement to purchase about 600 acres to the east and west of Grandview Road, north of Interstate 64, if favorable tax incentives are granted.
On July 7, an attorney for Raleigh Solar had first asked Commission during the regular meeting to grant Raleigh Solar an agreement for “payment in lieu of taxes.”
Under the requested agreement, Tolliver said in July, Raleigh Solar would pay the county, based on the amount of electricity the farm generated, over a 15-year period. Commission will only consider the agreement if the payments are higher than any tax revenue that the property would generate.
The company would also be responsible for treating the soil and for putting up a bond to disassemble all the panels, once the 15 year is past, he added.
Tolliver said there would be more than 1,000 solar panels on the 600 acres at Grandview.
The West Virginia legislature in March passed a solar energy bill that could diversify the state's economy. The law created a program that encourages the development of solar energy in the state, which is a historic coal mining state.
According to information from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, coal-fired power plants accounted for 92 percent of West Virginia’s electricity net generation in 2018; renewable energy resources — primarily hydroelectric power and wind energy — contributed 5.3 percent; and natural gas provided 2.1 percent, WV News reported.
Doug Epling, husband of Commissioner Linda Epling, has said he opposes the solar farm in Grandview because it undermines coal, which is southern West Virginia's largest economy. Some coal mines have struggled in the state over recent years.
Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter said Tuesday night that he is still collecting information regarding the proposed farm.
"I really don't know which way I'm going," Van Meter said. "I've got questions for them to answer."
Former legislator and local attorney Bob Kiss also attended, via Zoom. Kiss is in favor of the solar farm.
A public hearing for the location of the proposed solar farm will occur at a later date.
Raleigh Zoning Officer Billy Michael reported during the Tuesday meeting that there is no ordinance in the county regarding deals with solar farms. As a result, a solar farm would be granted a conditional use.
To be granted a conditional use to operate at the Grandview location, Michael said, an application must be made to Commission and a public hearing must be held before the county Board of Zoning and Appeals. The hearing must be advertised 15 days prior to the hearing date in a classified legal ad.