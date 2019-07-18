maxwelton — The winds of change continued to blow through the Greenbrier Valley Airport on Tuesday, as newly-elected airport authority Chairman Deborah Phillips took the helm and county commission President Lowell Rose unveiled a list of recommendations.
Management of the airport has already seen some significant alterations during the past year, with changes in the membership of the facility’s governing body and last month’s firing of airport director/manager Stephen Snyder.
In addition to Phillips, newer members of the five-person airport authority are Greg Furlong, VP of Sales and Event Services at The Greenbrier resort, and county Commissioner Tammy Tincher, who replaced Mike McClung as the commission’s representative on the authority.
At Tuesday afternoon’s airport authority meeting, Rose outlined what he said he “would like to see done” in the near future.
Among Rose’s proposals were ways he envisions the authority could spend an $18,000 allocation the county commission gave the airport for “projects.” He said the grounds “need to be spruced up,” shrubbery that obscures the airport’s sign at the turnoff from U.S. 219 should be trimmed back and the faded, peeling sign itself needs to be repainted or replaced. Rose also pointed out that there is little signage along I-64 indicating the presence of an airport near exit 169; that should be rectified, he said.
Phillips suggested that any signage updates should be included in the ongoing program to establish branding for the airport that will extend across advertising materials, letterheads and business cards, among other paraphernalia associated with the facility. That effort is currently on hold until a new airport director/manager is hired.
Speaking about employee issues, Rose said it appears some former employees — some of whom retired or resigned and some of whom were fired by the previous management team — were not afforded the notice and hearing process required in the employee handbook. He asked that some of those people be given consideration for re-employment as vacancies occur.
In addition, Rose asked the authority to examine its budget and try to find funding for employee raises.
Emphasizing the need for cooperation among the county’s various agencies, Rose also urged the authority to designate someone to take Snyder’s place representing the airport on the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s board of directors.
And referring back to recent questions posed by the authority to the West Virginia Ethics Commission, he recommended countywide agency coordination in obtaining ethics training. Such training, he said, could benefit not only airport officials, but also board members at the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation, as well as the county’s elected officials.
Interim airport manager Martha Livesay noted that she has already begun the process of obtaining an on-site training session on Aug. 5 or 6 at the airport led by personnel from the Ethics Commission. Around 30 people have shown an interest in participating, she said.
Tincher said the county commission also plans to offer an ethics training session, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 23, at the courthouse.
