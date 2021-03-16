Commission considers $15 million, 30-year TIF for Brier Patch, former Smith property

Raleigh County Commission has taken under advisement a request from Thrasher Engineering to grant a $15 million tax increment financing (TIF) for 30 years on two properties owned by Gov. Jim Justice's businesses, following the regular Tuesday meeting.
"We've got to do a lot of discussions," said Dave Tolliver, commission president. "We absolutely can't let the county lose money on it, as far as the tax base goes."
Attorneys for Thrasher, a Bridgeport based engineering company, are asking commissioners to grant the TIF for a number of properties at Brier Patch Golf Links complex along State Route 3 and for a property on Harper Road that was once owned by former Gov. Hulett Smith.
Justice owns the "old Smith place."
In September, work crews began clearing timber from the acreage, prompting a number of residents to question the plans for the property.
Tolliver noted that the property is being developed by Thrasher for commercial purposes.
A TIF is a public financing method that allows a developer to forego payment of taxes in order to develop a blighted area and grow the local economy. The TIF subsidy does not take money from county coffers, but the county budget will not receive the taxes that would have otherwise been paid on the property.
In theory, the money is used to develop the property.
The Resort at Glade Springs, a third Justice property, currently has 15 years until an existing TIF expires, Tolliver said. He said that commission had recently collected around $120,000 in leftover TIF subsidy funds to be used towards the principal at Glade rather than allowing the company to absorb the money, which was the previous county policy.
Commission plans to issue a decision on the TIF request at the regular April 6 meeting, Tolliver said.
•••
Commission on Tuesday also denied a local cinema's earlier request for a real estate tax break due to Covid setbacks.
Cindy Ramsey, a representative of Marquee Cinema and Galleria Plaza LLC, told commissioners during the regular Feb. 16 meeting that the revenue for the city's only movie theater is down by 90 percent. She asked them to consider offering a tax break to Marquee and Beckley Galleria, LLC.
The real estate tax break, Tolliver said, would have been for the entire Galleria Plaza, which is the landlord for Marquee. Marquee makes up two-thirds of the space at the shopping complex, but Galleria has a number of other stores that includes Starbucks, Kimono Kin, Chick-fil-A and other retail businesses and offices.
Marquee pays $120,000 to $130,000 annually in real estate taxes, Ramsey said, with Galleria Plaza paying the first half of the annual taxes. She had asked for a break on real estate taxes.
Commission during the regular Tuesday meeting denied the request to exonerate taxes for the entire complex.
"We can't do that," Tolliver said.