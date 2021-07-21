The Raleigh County Clerk's Office will have 350 new voting machines in time for the next election, following a vote by Raleigh Commission at the regular meeting on Tuesday.
Commission voted to purchase the new machines at a price of $1.9 million. Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said that the sale of the old ones netted $380,000, leaving a balance of $1.5 million.
The county has paid $400,000 as a down payment, leaving a yearly payment of around $300,000 for the new machines.
"Lord, we had to do something," said Tolliver. "The voting machines we've got now are 15, 16 years old.
"We've had a lot of breakdowns, so we had to do something."
In other actions, commissioners approved a drawdown of $67,852 for the White Oak water system, which will run from Cool Ridge to the Summers County line, and approved the hiring of a right-of-way person to purchase property for the Piney View sewer system.
Commission also hired an attorney and accountant for the Piney View project, which will run from the old Piney View school building to the dip at Batoff Mountain and will include all residents of Stonewall Road.
The county recently added 86 houses to the initial project, which means the project will ensure that North Beckley Public Service District (PSD) serves an estimated 210 to 220 customers once the Piney View customers are added.
The price will be about $1.8 million for the new additions. On July 7, commissioners had approved $1.2 million of American Rescue Plan funds for the project.
Tolliver said that the county is now putting $2 million into the project because the people in the area greatly need it.
Commission approved a $6.5 million revenue bond for the construction of the new Raleigh Sheriff's Office headquarters at Pinecrest Industrial Park. Tolliver reported that construction crews are pouring footers.
"We'll see some real improvements," he added. "That wall will start going up before long."
Tolliver signed an intergovernmental agency agreement with the City of Beckley and Raleigh Solid Waste Authority to tear down houses and to transport the debris to the landfill.
On Wednesday evening, the commission hosted a meeting for the proposed Grandview Sewer Project at Grandview Christian Church to present information to the public and to gauge residents' reactions to the proposed project, which will cost an estimated $10 to $12 million and will be made in phases.
Tolliver said around 150 people attended the meeting, and around 20 people spoke. The majority of speakers were for the project.
Several years ago, the majority opposed it, and the issue of the sewer project was contentious and put on hold by the county.
"Hopefully, by September, we'll get enough people to have signed up on it, and we can start the process," Tolliver said. "It was very civil tonight.
"People were courteous to each other."
He said he hopes to have 80 percent in favor of the project. Residents were given questionnaires to complete and return.
The project will run from Interstate 64 to Grandview State Park.