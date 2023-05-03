Since February, EMTs and paramedics working for the Coal City Volunteer Fire Department have responded to 40 emergency calls.
While that may not seem like a high number, Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said this number is out of the ordinary for the volunteer paramedics in Coal City.
“This is a volunteer fire department and the only time, basically, they’re called out is when there are no ambulances available ... and if they hadn’t answered these calls, we could’ve had some tragic patients that would not make it to the hospital,” Tolliver said.
In light of the increased need for their services, the Raleigh County Commission, at its Tuesday meeting, approved a $21,580 grant for the ambulance services offered by the Coal City Volunteer Fire Department.
Tolliver said the funds will be used to buy a portable cot and an automatic CPR machine.
Raleigh Commission Greg Duckworth said he supported the grant because of the lifesaving measures it would provide.
“We’re supporting really the ‘Plan B’ because the first call goes out to the other ambulance services and when there’s no one available – it’s Coal City, so I think we’re supporting Plan B and just a little bit of help for them,” Duckworth said.
The funds will be paid out of the county’s coal severance tax.
• • •
During its meeting Tuesday, the Raleigh County Commission also approved the hiring of Steven Frey as a deputy sheriff for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
