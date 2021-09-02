Wyoming County Commission was awarded a $1.5 million Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant to upgrade the Eastern Wyoming Public Service District water treatment plant.
The project will significantly upgrade the current water treatment plant and add a surface water source for the current system.
The surface water source will be located in the headwaters of the Guyandotte River, according to Jason Mullins, commission president.
“It will provide a great alternative source for water for that system,” Mullins said.
The current source is an abandoned mine in the area, Mullins noted, which can be unreliable.
“We learned that lesson with the Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville water,” Mullins said.
The Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville system's longtime water source, located inside a mine, began to dry up. It took several months and more than a million-and-a-half dollars to correct the problem.
The Eastern Wyoming Public Service District project will improve water service for approximately 1,632 customers and provide a reliable alternative water source.
The Eastern Wyoming system provides water to a large number of residents, Mullins said, and covers a huge area of the county – including Mullens, Stephenson, Barker's Ridge, Alpoca, Bud, Herndon, Herndon Mountain, among others.
“This is just great news for that project – the icing on the cake,” Mullins emphasized.
The ARC project was one of 10 statewide announced by Gov. Jim Justice during Aug. 27 ceremonies. The projects totaled more than $8 million.
“It’s always a fun day when you’re able to give some money away for some great projects,” Justice said during the awards ceremony.
“I'm really proud of everyone. I'm tickled to death that we're able to do these projects. I thank all the folks that have made all this possible.”
The West Virginia Development Office administers the state’s ARC program, which is a partnership of federal, state, and local participants providing financial and technical assistance for economic development and infrastructure projects.
“We especially thank Gayle Manchin. She is the ARC co-chair and is doing a wonderful job as the first ever chair from West Virginia,” Justice said.
“At the end of the day, all the great work that our federal partners do is phenomenal,” Justice said. “We just can’t thank you enough.”