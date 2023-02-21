After going unmentioned for more than a year, requests for tax breaks to develop properties in Raleigh County owned by Gov. Jim Justice’s family are once again being brought to the Raleigh County Commission.
During a regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Raleigh County Commission voted to seek a ruling from the West Virginia Ethics Committee before making a move on a proposal to grant tax increment financing (TIF) to develop two tracts of land in Raleigh County known as the Brier Patch Golf Links and the Smith property.
The Brier Patch complex is located along W.Va. 3. The Smith property, formerly owned by Gov. Hulett Smith, is located on Harper Road.
County attorney Bill Roop said that Gov. Justice's son, James Justice III, is listed as the owner of the Smith property. He added that Saddlebred LLC is the owner of Brier Patch and Justice's son and his daughter, Jillean Justice, are officers within Saddlebred.
Justice’s son and daughter also have a stake in the Bellwood Corporation, the developer for the project.
“In an overabundance of caution, as we always like to do, I would request you all direct me by motion to seek an ethics opinion or (an) ethics ruling of a contract exemption,” Roop said to commissioners.
“What that does is, the contract exemption allows us to contract or award or grant a TIF, if we so seek on (the properties) that the governor has an indirect interest in.”
A TIF is a public financing method that allows a developer to forego payment of taxes in order to develop a blighted area and grow the local economy. In theory, the money is used to develop the property.
An application for a $19.5 million TIF district for 30 years for Brier Patch and the Smith property were initially denied by the Raleigh County Commission in April 2021.
In documents presented to the commissioners at the time, the Justice-owned Bellwood Corporation stated the tax relief would support public infrastructure on 30 acres near Tamarack, Brier Patch and the Smith property, including $200 million of new construction activity.
Designs for the project were also presented to the commission by Thrasher Engineering, to use the property for commercial spaces, professional offices, retail space and housing that includes single family residential structures, a 9-hole golf course, multi-family apartment complexes and senior living facilities.
The TIF proposal had the lone support of Commissioner Greg Duckworth but with no one to second his motion to approve the TIF district, the proposal died.
A few months later the proposal was reintroduced to commissioners by way of a resolution to allow Bellwood Corporation to submit its plans to the West Virginia Development Office.
Commissioners approved this resolution in August 2021. However, in November 2021, Commissioner Dave Tolliver told The Register-Herald that the developer had taken no steps to submit a plan to the Development Office.
At the time, commissioners had been in meetings with city of Beckley officials to hear a proposal, developed by city treasurer Billie Trump, that would annex part of Justice’s requested properties into city limits and create a TIF district.
In return, the city would help the county by paying a portion of the jail bill, which the county is paying by itself.
If the commission is given the green light by the ethics commission, Roop said the commission will once again take up the request for the TIF district on the property owned by the Justice family.
When asked why the creation of a TIF district for the Justice properties is being reintroduced to commission, Roop said it was at the direction of the developers who asked the commission to reconsider its position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.