Raleigh County Commission unanimously voted to pass for the second time a minor boundary adjustment that gives the City of Sophia a five acre tract of county land.
The tract is in Slab Fork, and the minor boundary adjustment will allow the property to be annexed into corporate limits.
Attorney Jim Sheatsley, who presented the request before Commission, explained to Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda K. Epling and Ron Hedrick that Commission had passed the request in August. Sheatsley said that the publication process had not been followed correctly as there had been "an erroneous publication in the newspaper" and that once he learned of it, he started the process to again have the portion of land annexed, including the publication process.
The matter had originally been scheduled for hearing on Sept. 17 but was postponed when Sheatsley did not appear before Commission.
On Tuesday, Commission once again made an unanimous approval of Sheatsley's request for a minor boundary adjustment.
One speaker, Michael Freese, said he opposed the request and has plans to fight it.
Freese said he owns land on Mills Avenue across from Sophia Soak Creek Elementary School.
"I would like to see the minutes from the last time's meeting," Freese said angrily. "It wasn't a continuation. It was actually a dismissal.
"It would have to be refiled again, reposted again, reposted in the newspaper."
County attorney Bill Roop directed Freese to file a request for the Sept. 17 minutes under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and to appeal the decision of the Commission to Raleigh Circuit Court.
"OK. I see how this works," Freese said.
Freese told The Register-Herald in September that he does not believe that Raleigh Board of Education officials adequately published to taxpayers and residents the BOE's intentions with Sophia Soak Creek and Lester elementary school buildings, which were closed when Ridgeview Elementary School was built and the BOE consolidated Crab Orchard Elementary School with a portion of Sophia Soak Creek and a portion of Lester students.
On Sept. 1, Raleigh Board of Education Superintendent David Price said that the school board had not yet decided what would be done with Lester and Sophia-Soak Creek elementary schools.
Freese said BOE officials' statements on Sept. 1 were unclear since Sophia Soak Creek was being annexed into the Town of Sophia.
Lester Elementary currently hosts the Town of Lester City Hall and the Trap Hill Museum.
Freese told The Register-Herald last month that the former Crab Orchard Elementary school building land that was auctioned off in September appeared on tax maps to be actually 11.4 acres, not 9.1 acres as BOE officials stated at a Sept. 1 BOE meeting.
In August 2018, Raleigh BOE voted to auction off Crab Orchard Elementary School.
On Sept. 1, Price said that several acres of land near the old Crab Orchard Elementary, where the school's tennis courts and playground area were located, was given to Raleigh County Schools in a grant.
The property was turned over to the federal government, Price said, to do with it as it chose. It was then decided the land, which BOE officials said was about 9.16 acres, would also be auctioned off with the school.
The school takes up about a seventh of an acre, according to statements made at the Sept 1. meeting.
Dr. Barry Vaught bought Crab Orchard Elementary for $315,000 at the Sept. 12 auction, with plans to house his neurological practice and to offer a community wellness center. The BOE had to vote to approve the sale.
Freese said that he may appeal the Commission decision on the Sophia minor boundary adjustment.
***
In other actions, Commission passed a $73,780 budget revision for Raleigh Sheriff’s Office for payroll reimbursement, mainly for the Raleigh Board of Education officers and also other security contracts, reimbursed hourly rates, capped at $60,000, for the architectural firm Seiling and Associates, which was selected for work on the new Raleigh Sheriff's Office, signed and passed a resolution to sign and submit an approved Courthouse Facilities Grant for electrical work at the courthouse in the amount of $51,366, with Commission covering 20 percent.
Two US Census workers said they will present population data that could help with grant applications at the next regular meeting.
US Sen. Shelley Moore-Capito's field representative Todd Gunter attend the meeting but did not speak.
Tolliver asked Gunter if he had any "words of wisdom" to share.
"Words of wisdom I don't have, no sir, I do not, coming from Washington DC or Charleston," Gunter quipped. "I just wanted to stop in and say hello."
The next regular meeting is Oct. 15 at 10 a.m..