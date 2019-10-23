Raleigh County Commission approved a rezoning request for the operation of a concrete plant in rural Sullivan on Tuesday, and citizens are hopeful that Beckley Water Company may bring water service to their small neighborhood.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Ron Hedrick granted a request by Beaver Coal Co. representative Roy Shrewsbury to rezone 556 acres of a 5,234-acre parcel at 1799 Sullivan Road from R-1, or rural, to I-1, or industrial use.
A quarry has operated on the parcel since 1983. The new rezoning allows for a concrete plant to operate from the rezoned parcel.
Prior to granting Shrewsbury's request, commissioners heard from Linda Veid, a nearby resident of the property who leases land from Beaver Coal.
Veid asked the commission to investigate if construction at the site would damage a new well she had just paid to have placed on her property.
"There is five houses that cannot get city water, that live close to this," Veid said at the meeting. "The last time that the rock pressure was running, they broke our well through blasting.
"I know they regulate it better now, but I'm still concerned about it, because I can't afford another well."
Veid said the private Beckley Water Co. will not "run a line" for water past the nearby Interstate 77 bridge so that she and her four neighbors are able to have water delivery. Because the area is uphill, the company would have to install a water pump, which it has deemed too expensive for just five houses, she reported.
She told The Register-Herald that residents have wells, and one of her neighbors must wait 20 minutes for water pressure to build if a toilet is flushed.
Commission questioned Shrewsbury about Veid's concerns and conferred with him over an engineering map that detailed the project.
"What are the chances of messing up their wells?" Epling asked.
Shrewsbury noted that the "rock crusher" is planned for a site that is three-quarters of a mile to a mile from Veid's home and that her property is not included in the rezoning request.
He said high walls measuring 60 to 70 feet already exist and that it is higher than Veid's home. He judged the possibility of destroying Veid's groundwater to be "negligible" and said that a check of the site showed dry conditions, meaning groundwater is not being disturbed.
Under questioning by Tolliver, Shrewsbury said that there would be no underground work at the site.
Veid said the conference "helped a whole lot."
Shrewsbury said that the concrete plant owner has spoken with Beckley Water Co. about the possibility of providing water service to the industrial site. He told Veid that she and her neighbors would be able to "tap on" to the water line for city service, if the water company will lay the pipe.
***
In other actions, Commissioners opened two sealed bids from contractors for a project of electrical line placement at Lake Stephens.
Cooks Excavating bid $420,630, and CJ Hughes Construction bid $546,430.
Commission is investigating the project prior to selecting the contractor and voting in a public meeting.
Raleigh Parks and Recreation Executive Director Molly Willams said the project is for upgrades to power and water service at the campground at Lake Stephens. The lines must be completed by spring 2020 for the campground to open then, she added.
Commission set county Trick-or-Treat for 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Trick-or-Treat time inside Beckley city limits is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.