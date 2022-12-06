Christmas has come early for Raleigh County employees.
During a meeting Tuesday morning, Raleigh County Commissioners approved a $1,000 cost of living adjustment for all county employees.
Commission President Dave Tolliver said the funds are carryover from the previous fiscal year, which ran July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
“The elected officials were very prudent with their budget, and in turn, they returned that money back to the county,” Tolliver said. “So we felt that since the elected officials in each department done an extremely good job with their budgets and turned (the money) back in, we felt that the county employees deserved a cost of living adjustment.”
Tolliver said the cost of living adjustment will be a one-time payment and will go to roughly 200 county employees.
In other business, commissioners approved hiring Lindsey Thompson as new assistant prosecutor for the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Raleigh County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Brian Parsons told commissioners that Thompson has been an attorney since October 2013 and previously worked in private practice.
He added that Thompson has an “outstanding reputation for advocacy” and would be a great addition to the office.
Commissioners also approved a $5,000 grant for the Beckley Area Foundation (BAF). Tolliver said BAF intends to use the funds to install a parking lot across the street from its new location on South Kanawha Street.
It is estimated that construction of the new parking lot will cost $40,000, according to data from the foundation’s website.
In August, the Beckley Common Council approved a $25,000 donation for the construction of BAF’s new parking lot.
Other measures approved by commissioners include:
A West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement grant for $100,000 to improve the heating system in the courthouse.
A $10,000 grant for Raleigh County 4-H.
The reappointment of Commissioner Greg Duckworth to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority with a term that expires Dec. 31, 2023.
The reappointment of Clyde Smith to the Raleigh County Board of Zoning Appeals with a term that expires Dec. 31, 2025.
The reappointment of Dan Snead to the Raleigh County Board of Zoning Appeals with a term that expires Dec. 31, 2025.
The reappointment of Bill Sloan to the Crab Orchard/MacArthur PSD Board with a term that expires Dec. 31, 2028.
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber at 116 ½ N. Heber St. in Beckley.
