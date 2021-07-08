Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday approved spending $1.2 million to bring sewer services to about 120 residents in the Piney View area.
The funding will come from the American Rescue Plan and will be used on the Piney View/Batoff Mountain Sewer Project, which will run from Piney View to Batoff Mountain.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said the county is seeking an additional $3.5 million from the state in order to complete the $4.5 million sewer project.
Commission also approved the purchase of two new playgrounds, at Lake Stephens and Stoco Park. Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams said the parks will accommodate two different age groups.
Commission also authorized the issuance of $6.5 million in lease revenue bonds for the new $10.5 million Raleigh Sheriff’s Office headquarters. Raleigh Emergency Operations Center Director John Zilinsky said that a public hearing will be held at 2:30 p.m. on July 22, prior to the Building Commission meeting.
The Building Commission will then vote on the issuance and, if approved, county officials will sign pre-closing papers to close on the property before Aug. 1.
Zilinsky said funding for the new building could occur as early as July 23.
Commission has put up around $4 million for the project, Tolliver said, so the lease revenue bonds is for around $6.5 million.
l l l
Commission made the following appointments to county boards:
Emergency Services Authority: Jamel R. Corey, term expires July 6, 2023
Recreation Authority: Dave Tolliver, term expires July 6, 2023
Property Safety Agency Board: Delef Ulfers, Brian Bell, John Dunn, Barry Milam, Sherrie Hunter, with all terms expiring July 6, 2023
Memorial Airport Authority: Matt Stanley, term expires July 6, 2026
Building Commission: Joseph Todd Cornett II, term expires July 6, 2026
New River Parkways Authority: John O’Neal, term expires July 6, 2024
Coalfields Expressway Authority: Jack “Gordie” Roop, term expires July 6, 2025
Board of Health: Dr. Daniel Foley, July 6, 2026
Housing Authority: Donita Marks, term expires July 6, 2022; Ron Hedrick, term expires July 6, 2023; Kevin Robinson, term expires July 6, 2024; Greg Shupe, term expires July 6, 2025, and Jeff Miler, term expires July 6, 2026