Raleigh County Commission agreed Tuesday during the regular meeting to allocate $14,953 to the Raleigh County Health Department for the purchase of personal protection equipment (PPE).
Raleigh Commission President David Tolliver introduced the request by local health officials who are investigating and diagnosing cases of Covid. Tolliver said health officials had asked for the money to buy masks, gloves and shields.
Commission also approved a request from Salvation Army for $11,000 to purchase food and other necessities for citizens.
Both requests will be funded from the federal CARES Act funding.
In other actions:
• Commission hired Beth DiPaulo as Raleigh Tax Deputy Clerk at the request of Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter.
• Commission rezoned a property in Shady Spring from Residential-1 to Business-1 at the request of Betty Moore, who owns the property. County Assistant Administrator Billy Michael reported that County Planning and Zoning had heard the request on Oct. 15 during a public hearing and had made a recommendation that Commission approve Moore’s request. Moore, a local REALTOR, will use the building for a small real estate office with a growing company. She said she has plans to hire workers.
• Commission proclaimed Jan. 24 to 30, 2021, as “School Choice Week.”
• Commission agreed to donate $10,000 to the Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum. Tolliver said the county has agreed to allow the museum to move into the former Raleigh Sheriff’s building on S. Eisenhower Drive once a new Sheriff’s headquarters is completed but that the museum has a revenue shortfall due to Covid and needs county support to keep the organization open. The money will come from the coal severance tax funds, said Tolliver.
• Commission accepted a $5,125 bid from A&J Catering to cater the annual county employees’ retirement dinner on Dec. 15. Other bids were from Dream Center ($5,361), Black Knight Municipal Park ($5,925) and Raleigh County Convention Center ($7,035). Michael said all of the bidding restaurants provided the same level of service.
Tolliver noted that the dinner this year will observe social distancing guidelines and offer options of take-out.
• Commission agreed to start processing “property safety complaints” on abandoned structures in the county and to set a hearing for Dec. 15. The complaints will be heard in individual meetings. If the owners of the property do not respond or show up to the meeting, the county may issue a standard order to tear down the buildings within 60 days.
Property safety complaint respondents are Lorraine Webb c/o Chastity Body for Rogar Lane; Coral Joanne Martin c/o Teresa Mason for 114 Harris Street; Frances Jenkins Hill for 156 Old Turnpike Road; Joseph and Amanda Robuck for 106 Cherry Avenue; and Karen and Ron Lincoln for 163 Mahan Avenue.
• Commission agreed to offer Klockner Pentaplast, a company at Raleigh County Memorial Airport, a 50 percent break on new personal property. Klockner is opening a new division with an $8.5 million investment. The company’s personal property tax liability on the investment is $123,277. Klockner had asked for a 100 percent abatement of the new personal property tax, but county attorney Billy Roop suggested that, under the pilot program, Commission instead grant a payment in lieu of taxes to split the $123,277 by 50 percent, with an additional requirement that Klockner offer 21 new jobs that are above minimum wage. Commission agreed and passed the motion.
• County administrator Jay Quesenberry said that Commission will provide citizens with an adequate opportunity to have input for planning and implementation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Commission approved the citizen participation plan in disbursement of the grants and also approved a citizens’ complaint procedure, which allows citizens with complaints to submit their complaints to Commission. Both were requirements to receive the federal funds, said Quesenberry.
• Commission set the next regular meeting for Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.