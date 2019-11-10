Colleges team up to offer 2+2, Associate to Bachelor

mount gay – Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is partnering with West Virginia State University (WVSU) to offer a new 2+2 program.
Beginning with the spring 2020 semester, students who complete their associate degree work in biology or chemistry at Southern will have the opportunity for their previous coursework to be counted toward a bachelor’s degree at WVSU, creating a seamless transition to higher education opportunities.
“Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is honored to partner with West Virginia State University to offer this opportunity to our students,” said Samuel Litteral, Southern’s interim president. “Both of our colleges are committed to our students and communities, and this will provide even more opportunities for their success. We are always grateful to partner with our state’s distinguished colleges to give our students every opportunity to be successful and further their possibilities.”
“This agreement allows Southern students who wish to continue their education a seamless transition into West Virginia State University,” said WVSU President Anthony L. Jenkins. “We look forward to welcoming more students onto our campus from Southern.”
For more information, please contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429 or mandy.lester@southernwv.edu.