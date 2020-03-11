West Virginia colleges are making moves to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) if an outbreak were to occur, including cancelling in-person classes and extending Spring Break.
Now that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the virus a global pandemic, West Virginia University announced it will temporarily suspend in-person classes the week following Spring Break (March 23-27) in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), and offer online class instruction or other alternative learning options beginning March 30. The WVU announcement will also affect the WVU Tech campus in Beckley.
“An administrative team, along with local and state health officials, has been working diligently to identify ways to keep our campuses safe, as well as sharing precautionary measures individuals could take,” WVU President Gordon Gee said in a Tuesday, March 10, letter to the campus community. “The University takes seriously its responsibility to protect our campuses during this uncertain time.”
WVU President Gordon Gee said in a letter Tuesday an administrative team, along with local and state health officials, has been working diligently to identify ways to keep all WVU campuses safe, as well as sharing precautionary measures individuals could take.
"The University takes seriously its responsibility to protect our campuses during this uncertain time," Gee said in the letter.
Currently, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, however, WVU officials are concerned about the return of students and staff after travels during Spring Break. Officials are asking students, faculty and staff are asked to use their best judgment for all personal travel, and those who have traveled on a cruise ship are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Concord University also has a plan in place to stop the spread of the virus, including extending their spring break time.
"The first step in our plan is to extend Spring Break by one week for all of our students," Concord University President Kendra Boggess said in a press release. "Students with extenuating circumstances who need to return to campus this weekend must contact housing at 304-384-5202. Housing decisions will be determined on an individual basis."
Concord University's Spring Break is currently underway and was set to end Sunday, March 15. However, students are not to report back at the designated time. Faculty and staff are to report back to campus Monday, March 16 as scheduled, and throughout the week officials will engage in planning and training for procedures that may or may not become necessary for continuing University operations during the remainder of the semester.
"There will be numerous meetings with faculty and staff so that they can provide us input on how to move forward," Boggess said. "An official announcement about additional measures will be made on Thursday, March 19."
Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert announced Wednesday afternoon the University will suspend in-person classes March 16-20 to allow faculty to prepare for altered course delivery following Spring Break.
The week of suspended classes will be followed by the scheduled Spring Break for March 23-27. Beginning Monday, March 30, all class instruction will be delivered non-face-to-face. These distance methods will vary from class to class, and may include online, e-mail or other means.
Marshall University students will receive information from their instructors about how to access instruction remotely.
"It is anticipated the university will return to normal academic operations on April 13, or when university officials determine it is safe to resume in-person instruction," Gilbert said. "Please monitor your e-mail for updates."
While WVU, Concord University, and Marshall University have put plans in motion, some smaller, local colleges aren't taking the same route. New River Community and Technical College, along with Valley College officials stated as of Wednesday afternoon, they have no intent of canceling classes of any kind.
"At this time we are monitoring it, and we are making sure we are keeping the campus clean and disinfected to keep our students and staff safe," Beth Gardner, Valley College Vice President said. "We don't have intentions on closing or cancelling anything at this time, but we will have a plan in place if it comes to that point."
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH