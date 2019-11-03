LEWISBURG — She loved her job and her students so much that she didn’t retire until she was 81 years old, and her philanthropy at the college where she taught for nearly 30 years continues to this day.
Dr. Lucie Refsland’s commitment and generosity were honored at New River Community and Technical College’s Lewisburg campus Oct. 28 with the naming of the school’s student center in her honor.
“She has created an atmosphere for learning,” said the college’s president, Dr. Bonny Ball Copenhaver.
That atmosphere was rarefied indeed, as more than 50 of Refsland’s former students have become certified math teachers in West Virginia.
“I am deeply honored,” Refsland told the gathering of friends, family, colleagues and students in the newly dedicated Dr. Lucie Refsland Student Center in the Kyle and Ann Fort Arts and Sciences Building on the Lewisburg campus.
Speaking of her namesake facility, Refsland continued, “I hope it will become a welcoming place for students.”
She spoke about her teaching style, saying she always wanted students to be involved in her classes — to figure things out for themselves.
“Critical thinking was part of all my classes — not just rote memorization,” Refsland said.
“Teaching is hard; teaching thinking is harder,” she said.
“Never underestimate what students can do, given the opportunity,” she added.
Also speaking at the Oct. 28 event was Lisa Covey, president of the college’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and recipient of the Ron and Lucie Refsland Scholarship.
A nontraditional college student, the 49-year-old single mother said, “Scholarships made it possible for me to come here.”
She praised the student center as a quiet refuge from the distractions of home and her full-time job, giving her a place to study and fully embrace the student experience.
Encouraged by her success thus far and bolstered by scholarships like the one funded by the Refslands, Covey said she has decided to extend her education even further, going on to become an elementary school teacher.
“I don’t slow down; I don’t slack down,” she said. “I will keep going.”
•••
Refsland began her career as a high school math teacher and worked for many years at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. In 1989, she received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Teaching Mathematics.
In addition to serving as a professor of mathematics at Greenbrier Community College Center of Bluefield State College and New River CTC, Refsland also served as a dean of the Greenbrier Valley Campus and taught overseas in the People’s Republic of China. In 2008, she received recognition as Professor of the Year from Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and Council for Advancement and Support of Education.
She was instrumental in the successful Creating the Future Capital Campaign that enabled the growth of facilities, technology needs and scholarship funds at the college. She personally established the Education Scholarship and Phi Theta Kappa scholarship funds.
After retirement, she was named professor emeritus and continues to serve as a member of the New River CTC Foundation Scholarship Review Committee.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com