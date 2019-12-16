Enrollment at several four-year institutions throughout the state declined in the number of first-time, full-time freshman from fall 2018 to fall 2019. WVU Tech, however saw its headcount continue to rise.
WVU Tech saw a 2.1 percent enrollment increase from fall 2018 to fall 2019. However, The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) and Community and Technical College System (CTCS) reported last week headcount enrollment at the state's baccalaureate institutions dropped statewide by 1.9 percent from fall 2018 to fall 2019.
Aside from WVU Tech, of the state's 12 four-year institutions, only two other schools saw an increased headcount from fall 2018 to fall 2019: Glenville State College and West Virginia State University.
“WVU Tech has benefited from several factors that have helped to increase our enrollment, including the move to Beckley, which has made our institution more desirable and accessible," WVU Tech Campus President Carolyn Long said. "We have also focused on offering programs and initiatives which are of special interest to the area we serve, such as adventure recreation management, construction management and entrepreneurship.
"These draws have helped us overcome other factors that are affecting enrollment at other institutions," Long added.
Long said she credits much of the enrollment change to the increase in high school early enrollment students.
"There is a statewide effort to encourage and inform students in high school about this opportunity because it is a cost-effective way for students to prepare for college and obtain college credit during high school," she said. "We’ve seen an increase in participation in this program at WVU Tech by 26.5 percent from 2018 to 2019 and an increase of 295.9 percent since 2015.
"We know that there are challenges ahead – a declining high school student population and fewer high school students attending college. But we will continue to be innovative and focused on regional and national needs so that we can provide opportunities to students and to their future employers."
West Virginia State University saw the biggest increase in enrollment from fall 2018 to fall 2019, climbing 11.6 percent in the past year and 28.3 percent over the last four years.
Full-time first-time freshman enrollment at West Virginia University (WVU) in Morgantown, the state's biggest university, continues to drop. According to the HEPC's report, enrollment fell 0.2 percent from fall 2018 to fall 2019, and has dropped nearly 7 percent within the last four years.
•••
While college enrollment continues to decline in the Mountain State, the financial performance remains strong.
WVU, which includes WVU Tech in Beckley, ended the fiscal year with an improved balance sheet, thanks in large part to increased income from federal awards and contracts, Paula Congelio, vice president of finance and chief financial officer, reported in November.
“We are pleased with our results,” Congelio said. “The university continued to manage expenses and make progress from a financial perspective.”
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed has reported various academic initiatives, including restructuring of curriculum and efforts at retaining students once they arrive on campus, in hopes the college-going rate would increase.
However, “retention isn’t just an academic issue because students leave campus for a variety of reasons,” she said. “Access to mental health services has become a major issue for students across the country.”
In a recent survey to determine why students stay at WVU, Reed said depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems are having a major impact on students at the university.
Reed reported that the provost’s office is taking a close look at academic programs, both current and potential ones, to make sure the university is serving student needs. Some majors need to be “sunsetted,” she said, others revived with small investments and new ones initiated.
Although college enrollment in the Mountain State continues to drop, state education officials believe this is mirroring national trends as well. Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, CTCS chancellor and interim HEPC chancellor, said the decline in enrollment is influenced by the state’s declining population, fewer high school graduates, and a decrease in the state’s college-going rate.
