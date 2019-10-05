Cole's powerful testimony added to I Am Ingathering

Diane Epling was already excited about Destiny Ministries' upcoming I Am Ingathering. What she read on social media last month put it over the top.
The I Am Ingathering to bring awareness to the opioid crisis that has gripped West Virginia will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley starting at 10 a.m. The goal of the event is to stress the importance faith in God can play in breaking free of the addiction.
Several guests are lined up to speak and to sing, but the addition of Dallas resident Austin Cole has been a pleasant surprise for Destiny Ministries.
"We are so excited about Austin," Epling said. "I saw a post on Facebook with a picture of Austin Cole that his mother, Ginger Wang, had posted. It really just gripped my heart, because this young man is lying in a hospital bed with a massive infection throughout his body, and she was requesting prayer for his life. So I began to pray for him, and just followed up with another post to see where Austin was and where things were going.
"Ginger's next post was Austin having come through the surgery and through this mass infection and having an experience in Heaven."
Cole developed a severe infection called Ludwig angina after having his wisdom teeth removed this summer. He posted on Facebook that he told his mother, "I feel like I'm going to die."
He underwent emergency surgery, and it was at that time Cole said he had a heavenly experience.
He will be at the I Am Ingathering to share his testimony for the first time.
"Countdown! 16 more days (but 18 for my testimony) until I travel to West Virginia with my Mom and brother, Zac, to share my glimpse of heaven with the world, FOR THE FIRST TIME!" he posted.
Also speaking at the I Am Ingathering will be Bishop Fred T. Simms from Heart of God Ministries. The choir from Heart of God will also be there.
Also featured will be music and testimonies of Kaylee and Erica Tuttle, as well as their mother, Judy Jacobs. There will be testimonies throughout the day, including from Life Changers Outreach.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there were 833 opioid deaths in West Virginia in 2017, by far the most in the nation. That averages out to 49.6 deaths per 100,000 people, more than three times the national rate of 14.6.
Addiction takes its toll on the family dynamic. According to information provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics, of the number of West Virginia children placed in foster care in 2016, 16 percent were infants. In 47 percent of those placements, parental substance use was a factor.
"When I look around and see what the opioid crisis is robbing from people, from families, that's why I am so connected to the mission of Destiny Ministries," said Toni Miles, who has been brought on by Destiny Ministries to coordinate the event. She is based in Cleveland, Tenn.
"We have got to do something, and if we start and can bring the community together to say, 'No. This will not happen anymore to my community,' and come together to do all that they can do, I truly believe (they) are starting a movement to stop this opioid crisis, not only for southern West Virginia but throughout our nation."
"We have had a great response from the community and even people outside of West Virginia," Epling said. "We've had a lot of people register and we are looking to have about a thousand people at this first I Am Ingathering."
A second I Am Ingathering will be held May 1-2, 2020. Former New York Mets all-star Darryl Strawberry will be there.
Registration for October's event is free and can be done online at www.destinyministrieslife.com. There are also opportunities to volunteer at the event.
Gates will open at 9 a.m. for the daylong event.
"The I Am Ingathering is something that we have a heart for to bring people together in government, business, education — several organizations and programs to help fight the opioid epidemic in our state," Epling said. "We know that the presence of God will set people free that day."
