During the State Fair of West Virginia’s opening weekend, Texas-bred singer and songwriter, Cody Jinks will headline the grandstand concert Saturday, Aug. 9 as a stop on his summer tour.
Jinks made his introduction as a solo country artist in the mid-2000s, and although his career began with him playing in near empty bars only to finish his set having lost more money than he earned, today he has a fan base so dedicated that they have formed their own self-governing group known as the Flockers which currently has over 21,000 members and counting.
His latest critically-acclaimed album “I’m Not The Devil”, which was released in 2016, smashed his Personal Chart Records, Breaking Top 5 On Billboard Country And Independent Album Charts.
Gaining massive popularity wherever he goes, Jinks, Saving Country Music Album of the Year award winner, has captivated the attention of those in both the music industry and the media.
Pandora called I’m Not The Devil “a gift from above for country fans of all stripes” and Rolling Stone praised him saying, “Artists like Jinks have thrived in part as an alternative to formulaic country radio…Jinks, if not exactly spearheading a movement, certainly exemplifies a form, where a code of honor is taken seriously and pursuing one’s dreams means being pulled away from the ones you love.”
Other publications such as the Omaha World Herald, Westworld, and the Augusta Chronicle all spoke highly of the artist and his performances.
“A real road dog, he has built a fevered and fervent fanbase on the foundation of stellar live performances and that idea some acts are able to cultivate - the idea that music, although enjoyed by many, can feel like a conversation between the artist and a single fan.”
In the SFWV press release concerning the concert, Jinks, “with his smooth baritone and lonesome, dark-hued country songs,” was credited to proving that “Country Music empowered by credibility has made its way to the masses…”
In 2018, Jinks released his eighth album Lifers- his first foray into working with a label.
During the concert on Saturday, which will begin at 8 p.m., Jinks will be joined by The Steel Woods, a country music group hailing from Nashville, Tennessee.
Tickets for the concert vary with grandstand tickets priced at $32, box tickets priced at $37 and track tickets priced at $44.
Tickets can be purchased through the SFWV at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/cody-jinks or through Jinks’ official website at https://codyjinks.com.