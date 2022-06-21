Owners of storage units in Raleigh County say officials with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office are being inconsistent with the rules they enforce which is causing a great deal of confusion and preventing their businesses from moving forward.
A group of four men from different storge unit companies attended the Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday to bring the issue to the commission’s attention and to ask for help.
Henry Hornsby told commissioners he already received permits to build his storage units, and everything was running smoothly until those with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office decided to make a change in the rules they enforced.
“We've built buildings and it's been under this set of rules and then you get financing, borrowing money and get partway through and then they come at you with a whole different set of rules,” Hornsby said.
The state code Hornsby is referencing to which he said was only recently enforced is NFPA 1. NFPA stands for the National Fire Protection Association.
As part of this code, buildings over 2,500 square feet need to have a sprinkler system which is not the standard, as Hornsby explained, for storage units.
Hornsby went on to say the code has technically been on the books since the 1900s but has never been enforced which is why plans for storage units, he and other had drawn up and submitted for approval, did not include a sprinkler system.
He added that those plans initially were approved by the county and state fire marshal, but now the state fire marshal’s office is going back on its approval citing this particular code.
“If you've never enforced something, and it's been on the books since 1900, but now all of a sudden it's enforced, that’s almost changing the code to me,” Hornsby said.
He added that he’s fine with them enforcing the code, but seeing as they haven’t in the past, businesses already in the works or with plans submitted should not be subject to the code which he’s seen only recently enforced.
Hornsby said another issue that he has with this particular code is its classification as a “life safety code.”
Storage units are not meant for anybody to live in, Hornsby said, and he’s not sure which life the code is meaning to protect by requiring him to have sprinklers in a facility which just houses possessions.
“It's really stricter than what’s in a mobile home park,” he said. “It’s stricter than what's in apartment buildings and you got people living there, and we're worried about stuff. That's what we're trying to protect, the stuff, not people – stuff.”
Rich Franca, of Gray Fox Storage, said he’s “100 percent” sure that recent change in enforcement is due to a fire that broke out in November at a U-Haul storage facility off Ragland Road in Beckley.
While the cause of the fire was never officially reported, a construction crew was working on the roof at the time.
Franca said he’s put 18 months of work into having his storage units built, but now the state fire marshal’s office is refusing to give him the occupancy permit he needs to open his business.
Franca said he moved to the state from Oregon roughly two years ago and invested $2 million into the community which is now being wasted due to enforcement changes.
“I'll follow the rules, but you can't implement the rules after the fact,” he said. “And when it comes to life safety, a sprinkler system in these buildings would be the utmost worst idea in the world.”
Franca said that it also comes down to a lack of understanding about the storage unit business from those with the state fire marshal’s office, adding a few choice words when it came to describing a recent encounter during an inspection.
Commissioner Dave Tolliver said he is in support of these businesses and would do what he could to facilitate a meeting with the state fire marshal’s office to get to the bottom of the issue and hopefully come to a reasonable solution.
As a retired firefighter and former city inspector, Tolliver said he has real life experience dealing with NFPA 1 and does not think it’s being applied correctly by the fire marshals.
“I’ve dealt with (the life safety code) and I do not understand how they can say that a storage building is a (life safety code) problem,” he said.
He added that the code is meant to protect residents, and no residents live in storage units.
Tolliver said he’s also heard that counties all over the state are experiencing this same issue and are trying to “fight back.”
He said he’s meeting with officials from the state fire marshal’s office on another matter next week and hopes he can address this issue at that meeting as well.
The Register-Herald reached out to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office but requests for comment were not returned.