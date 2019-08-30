Coda Mountain Academy is recruiting up to two AmeriCorps members to support the after-school and summer camp programs, and to increase capacity for expansion of services.
Founded by community advocate Esther Morey, and classical violinist Charles Morey in 2007, Coda educates, inspires and empowers young people to fulfill their potential and to become positive members of their community. Training opportunities in music, art, cooking, and Lego robotics engage students in exciting mentor-based programs that build confidence through real successes.
"Coda believes that the most powerful drug prevention strategy is to give students positive role models, engage them in meaningful activities and to give them a place to belong in an environment of unconditional love," a press release stated. "This environment changes lives."
According to the release, Coda is seeking highly motivated persons who share the values and the passion for the mission of the organization. AmeriCorps members are trained and supported in providing direct services in multiple Coda programs that serve at-risk and underserved youth.
"These programs include technology, music, art, cooking, sewing and more. Duties include prepping for and implementing various services related to Coda programs," Morey stated. “My dream is that we inspire this next generation to make healthy choices, move into their futures drug-free and positively change the world around them.
"This cannot be done by one person. It takes workers with passion, a community pulling together and the help of Almighty God.”
AmeriCorps positions provide a living allowance, skills-building, comprehensive training and support, health insurance and an education award. Individuals interested in applying for one of these positions can apply through the AmeriCorps website or the link at codamountain.com.
Prompt application needed to provide time for the vetting and interview process. Deadline for acceptance is Friday, Sept 6.
