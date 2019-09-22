Coda Mountain Academy offers "alternative endings"

Esther Morey remembers when she was a young lady, traveling to West Virginia from Indiana with her long hair braided into two pigtails, with big dreams, and big ideas. Now, that brown hair has grayed, but those dreams and ideas have grown.
Morey is now the executive director of Coda Mountain Academy in Fayette County. Coda is a nonprofit organization dedicated to equipping and developing young students and their families through unique educational opportunities.
In 2018 alone, Coda provided more than 500 students and their families with several different summer camps and after-school programs. The programs trained students in particular subjects, but also provided life skills, Morey said, including team building, integrity, positive self-image and good character.
Many of the programs offered at Coda are based around ideas that appeal to children, like Lego robotics, art, cooking, outdoor recreation, and more.
The first camp within Coda took place in 2007. Morey and her son, a 16-year-old violinist at the time, started it together.
“We were co-founders, and now he works with the Cincinnati Orchestra full-time,” she said. “That first year, he actually directed the camp himself. He was very wise beyond his years.”
Before the name “Coda” came about, the camp was called several different things, Morey said.
“At the time, all we were was two music camps, and that’s all we thought we’d ever be. So, we wanted the name to be a catchy, snappy, two-syllable musical term that no one else has used.”
It was then the name “Coda” was born. In music, coda is defined as the alternative ending to a piece — which fits the mission of Coda Mountain Academy, Morey said.
Coda works to change the lives of the students who enter its programs — whether it be through song, musical instruments, academic studying, or just a good talk with a mentor, such as Morey herself or one of the several staff members who work with Coda.
The programs within Coda Mountain Academy include:
l Coda Excel — a program where select students from Fayette County Schools, who may often be struggling in the “normal” classroom setting, get invited to participate in a program where core concepts will be taught through Arts Integration. Time machine adventures will highlight the heritage and culture origins of the U.S.
l Coda Inspire — an after-school program that serves 3rd – 9th grade students in Fayette County. Students enrolled in Coda Inspire can choose to be in the music and art track or the Lego robotics track. Coda Inspire is provided through collaboration with Fayette County Schools and Coda Mountain Academy.
l Coda Community — offers classes in Lego robotics, music and art for young people and their parents. The classes are reasonably priced with parents able to take the classes with their children if they wish for half price. A free community dinner for the family is available before the classes start .
l Family Living Workshops — a way for family members to get “you” time, make new friends, and learn new skills. The five-to-eight-week workshops are free, and offer classes involving sewing, cooking, painting, and more.
l Coda Explore/Explore Kidz — STEM camps exploring the engineering world hands-on. Activities include Lego robotics, project-based learning, STEM activities, outdoor/survival skills, and basic programming.
l Coda Fine Arts/Fine Arts Kidz — a music, art, and drama camp offering two-day camps to serve all ages. Activities include rhythm instruments, choir, voice, art, eurythmics, theory, and drama classes in addition to lessons on either guitar, ukulele, violin, viola, or cello.
For more information on Coda Mountain Academy, the programs and financing for the programs, email info@codamountain.com.
