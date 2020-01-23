Wyoming County Prosecutor Mike Cochrane is asking for a special prosecutor and a special investigator from outside the county to handle a report of a possible racist incident at East High — a stick figure drawing with a hangman’s noose around the neck and “Jace” written under it.
The drawing was reportedly found in the visitors locker room at Wyoming County East High School Friday night just prior to the game against county rival Westside High.
Jace Colucci is a Westside player who is bi-racial. His mother also believes a video she was sent last year was meant as a threat to her son.
Cochrane has also suggested a sound expert review the video to determine what was actually being said.
Cochrane and some of the deputies have children that attend the school.
“We don’t want the appearance of a conflict,” Cochrane said.
Cochrane noted his office continues to have “very congenial conversations” with Colucci’s mom, Erica.
“We told Erica we will continue to support her in this investigation and this office remains open to her if we can be of further assistance,” Cochrane said.
