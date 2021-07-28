Cochrane named 27th Judicial Circuit Judge

Wyoming County Prosecutor Micheal M. Cochrane has been appointed as Judge of the 27th Judicial Circuit, filling the unexpired term of Judge Warren R. McGraw, 82, who retired June 20 due to Parkinson's Disease.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement late Tuesday.
“I'll be replacing someone I admire very much,” Cochrane said. “It's an honor to fill the shoes of Judge McGraw.”
Cochrane plans to hit the ground running.
“There is a lot of work to do,” he said. “I plan to get to work.”
Cochrane has been a licensed attorney in West Virginia since 2000.
A 1985 graduate of Man High School, Cochrane spent four years in the U.S. Navy, then earned degrees from Marshall University (1994) and Mississippi College of Law (1998).
“I went into the Navy at 18 years old and was a hospital corpsman, stationed at Portsmouth Naval Hospital from 1986-87, and then was assigned to a Marine Corps infantry platoon and company that took me throughout the world from 1988-89,” Cochrane said.
“At Marshall, I worked at the Veterans Administration office in Huntington for four years and, while going to law school, I waited tables at night and on weekends in a hotel restaurant in Jackson, Miss.
“I've been a practicing licensed attorney since 1999 in North Carolina and since 2000 in West Virginia,” Cochrane said.
He spent four years with Elam Law in Charlotte, N.C., a small medical malpractice firm, from 1998-2002.
“I came to Wyoming County in 2002 and worked as an attorney for the Bureau of Child Support Enforcement until I came to work with (then-Prosecutor) Rick (Staton) full-time in 2012, after being a part-time assistant prosecutor beginning in 2009,” he said.
In March 2013, he was appointed county prosecutor by the county Commission, filling the unexpired term of Rick Staton.
As prosecutor, Cochrane has lived the job 24/7, he said.
“I get calls all hours from police officers, which I, not only don't mind, but encourage and welcome. If there's something I need to know, I want to know as soon as possible so I can address it immediately.”
He understands just how the opioid crisis has impacted the small, rural county he now calls home and will continue working to eradicate the problems created by illegal drug abuse.
“We've all lived the devastation the opioid crisis has done to this part of the state,” Cochrane said in a previous interview. “It's affected us all at one time or another. As far as crime goes, it's involved with at least 90 percent of what we see criminally.”
The county Commission will name a replacement to fill Cochrane's unexpired term as prosecutor.
“I grew up on a four-acre spread along the banks of Huff Creek, just two miles from the Wyoming County line, in Logan County,” Cochrane said.
His father, Kenneth Cochrane, was a Korean War veteran and a coal miner for 40 years.
“My dad taught me the value of hard work, love for country and sacrifice, and the fact that if you want to accomplish something, you have to earn it.
“My mom, Madeline Cochrane, taught me kindness and compassion to others and the idea that if you want to accomplish something, no matter how difficult it appears, you can do it,” he said.
“My military background taught me discipline, dedication and pride.”
These are the characteristics he brought to the prosecutor's office and will utilize as Wyoming County's new circuit judge, he pledged.
“There's nowhere else I'd rather live than in Wyoming County, West Virginia. We have so much here to be proud of and I look so forward to see what lies ahead of us in the future for our county.”