Wyoming County Prosecutor Micheal M. Cochrane will be sworn in as circuit judge of the Twenty-Seventh Judicial Circuit during an investiture ceremony that will be held Friday, August 20, at noon in the courthouse lobby in Pineville.
The event is open to the public.
Cochrane has been appointed, by Gov. Jim Justice, to fill the unexpired term of Judge Warren R. McGraw, 82, who retired June 20 due to Parkinson’s Disease.
He has been a licensed attorney in West Virginia since 2000.
A 1985 graduate of Man High School, Cochrane spent four years in the U.S. Navy, then earned degrees from Marshall University (1994) and Mississippi College of Law (1998).
He spent four years with Elam Law in Charlotte, N.C., a small medical malpractice firm, from 1998-2002.
Cochrane came to Wyoming County in 2002 as an attorney for the Bureau of Child Support Enforcement.
He began as a part-time assistant prosecutor in 2009, then full-time in 2012.
In March 2013, he was appointed, by the county Commission, to fill Rick Staton’s unexpired term as prosecutor.
Senior Status Circuit Judge James Rowe, who has been hearing cases in the county since McGraw’s retirement, will deliver the oath of office.