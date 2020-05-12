The fraud trial of a former Daniels pharmacist who is accused of operating a Ponzi scheme with her late husband has been postponed until July, a clerk in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia in Beckley reported Monday.
Natalie Cochran, 39, was arrested on Sept. 26 in a 26-count federal indictment that included wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, bankruptcy fraud and giving a false oath in a bankruptcy proceeding.
Originally, her trial was set to begin on May 26 before U.S. District Court Judge Frank Volk, with a pre-trial hearing set for May 5.
Due to COVID-19, the clerk said, the May 5 hearing was canceled. Cochran’s new trial is set for July 21.
Federal prosecutors allege that Cochran presented two businesses she operated with her late husband Michael Cochran, registered with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office as Tactical Solutions Group and Technology Management Systems, as legitimate government contractors, although neither ever had a government contract, and that she and her husband swindled investors of millions of dollars.
Investors were family and members of the community.
Cochran was placed on strict home confinement under supervision of her father on Sept. 30. On Dec. 13, U.S. Magistrate Judge Omar J. Aboulhosn approved a Nov. 26 motion filed by Cochran’s attorney in which Cochran requested that the home confinement ruling be replaced with a curfew or home detention.
Cochran said the home confinement did not allow her to transport her children and placed a child care burden on her elderly parents. Aboulhosn changed the bond conditions to home detention, effective Dec. 18.