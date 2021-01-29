Cochran sentencing to be rescheduled

The sentencing date for a Daniels pharmacist who pleaded guilty in September to money laundering and bankruptcy fraud will be set for a future date, due to a question about whether federal law permits live broadcast via a Cisco link, United States District Judge Frank Volk for the Southern District of West Virginia ruled Friday.
Natalie Cochran, 38, is facing up to 11 years in prison and has agreed to pay restitution of $2.6 million, after admitting to one count each of wire fraud and money laundering.
She had been arrested in September 2019 on 26 counts that included fraud, money laundering and bankruptcy fraud, all related to a Ponzi scheme that she admitted she and her husband cooked up that swindled $2.6 million from investors and financial institutions.
About 30 people, including victims, were in Volk's courtroom at 1 p.m. Friday to attend Cochran's sentencing hearing, and around five had planned to address the court.
Some made sounds of frustration when Volk announced that he would postpone Cochran's sentencing. He said he will reschedule the hearing after he had considered briefs from defense attorney Rhett Johnson and US District Attorney Kathy Richardson.
The Cisco link was made available so that the public, media and others could watch the hearing. An earlier court order had allowed the Cisco publication but barred the public from rebroadcasting or recording the proceedings.
Although Volk said that the link qualified as "teleconferencing" and was not a broadcast and that it was permitted under the CARES Act, which has been allowing electronic hearings due to the pandemic, defense attorney Rhett Johnson argued that publication of the hearing was a violation of Rule 53, which bans the taking of photographs and broadcasting in the federal courtrooms during judicial proceedings, unless otherwise provided by a statute or as permitted by the rule.
"We are not here in video conference," Johnson said. He noted that all who are involved in the case were present in the courtroom.
United States attorneys did not raise objections to Johnson's motion.
"I believe that all that wanted to be here are here," US Attorney Kathleen Robeson noted.
Volk agreed to recess briefly for consideration and to set sentencing for another day. Cochran will remain on supervised release, he ordered.
Cochran and her late husband, Michael Cochran, owned Tactical Solutions Group (Tactical) and Technology Management Systems (TSM). Federal prosecutors allege that the couple talked family, friends and local residents into investing in Tactical, which they said had contracts to provide weapons to the U.S. Department of Defense. There were no contracts, according to federal prosecutors, and the couple spent the money on luxurious living.
Michael died in February.
As part of the plea deal, she was facing up to 11 years in prison. She had agreed with prosecutors to serve between 37 and 135 months, to forfeit cash and assets and to pay restitution of about $2.6 million.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart had asked Volk to issue the full 135-month sentence. Stuart alleged in court documents that Cochran had actually intended to steal $4.85 million.