An attorney for Natalie Cochran, a former pharmacist from Daniels who is under federal investigation on suspicion of operating a Ponzi scheme with her late husband, has asked a federal judge to delay confiscation of assets in a civil case.
Rhett Johnson filed the motion in United States Southern District Court on Tuesday, Cochran's bankruptcy attorney Robert Dunlap reported, asking that civil forfeiture of properties be placed on hold pending the conclusion of any criminal investigation or subsequent criminal proceedings against Cochran.
The stay would halt confiscation of Cochran's 4-H Lake Drive home, an office building at 219 N. Eisenhower Drive and property at 210 Parkwood Drive.
Cochran, 38, is under investigation by federal prosecutors and the West Virginia State Police for allegedly scamming investors of at least $2.8 million through two companies, Tactical Solutions Group (Tactical) and Technological Management Services (TMS), that she and her late husband, 38-year-old Michael Cochran, operated.
Federal prosecutor Michael Stuart has alleged in civil court filings that the Cochrans' business dealings were not legitimate. Stuart wrote in a federal civil suit that while the couple presented Tactical as a contracted supplier of semi-automatic rifles to the US Department of Defense, there was no federal contract.
Instead, Stuart said, the Cochrans spent investors' money on dining out and presenting an outward show of luxurious living. Federal agents confiscated property belonging to Cochran earlier this year.
Johnson represents Cochran on the confiscation and investigation.
As of Wednesday, no criminal federal or state charges had been filed against Cochran.
Johnson is asking for the delay to protect Cochran from answering questions in her civil case which may incriminate her in any criminal proceeding.
In an August creditors' meeting in federal court on her bankruptcy case, Cochran had declined to answer many questions posed by attorneys, enacting her Fifth Amendment protection against self incrimination or following the advice of Dunlap to not answer.