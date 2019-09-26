Natalie Cochran was escorted out the West Virginia State Police office in Beckley Thursday morning, arrested on sealed federal charges. Cochran, 38, is accused by federal prosecutors in a July civil court filing of operating a Ponzi scheme with her late husband. Story will be updated.
Cochran Arrested
Obituaries
Marshall Lee Johnson III, age 48, of Shady Spring, WV, passed away September 24, 2019. There will be no services. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring.
Larry Keith Mays, age 71, of Beckley, WV, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for complete obituary and service details. Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Patricia Ann (Honaker) Talbott, 84, of Mt. Solon, VA, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at Sentara RMH. Patty was born May 31, 1935 in Hinton, WV, and was the daughter of the late Russell and Virginia Honaker. She worked for Summers County Schools for many years until her retirement. P…
Drema Dzik (nee Daniel), 60, of Piketon, OH, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Funeral services 2 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Eccles First Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. See Melcher Hammer Facebook page for complete obituary.
