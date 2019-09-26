Natalie Cochran was arrested on Thursday morning by Secret Service and West Virginia State Police on 26 federal charges that included wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, bankruptcy fraud and giving a false oath in a bankruptcy proceeding.
She is to remain in police custody at least until Monday, US Southern District Magistrate Omar Aboulhosn ruled Thursday afternoon. On Monday, a judge in US Southern District Court in Beckley will decide if Cochran will await trial in police custody.
Federal prosecutors allege that Cochran and her late husband presented two businesses, Tactical Solutions Group (Tactical) and Technology Management Systems (TMS) as legitimate government contractor businesses to family and community members and convinced them to invest. Neither of the companies were legitimate and neither had a single federal government contract, according to the indictment.
Stuart said Thursday that at least 11 investors were defrauded. The document states that investors were Cochran's family and community members.
She had been under investigation by federal prosecutors at least since the fall of 2018.
Cochran, 38, a former pharmacist and a mother of two children, was arrested at her home around 6:30 a.m. when her children were present, United States Prosecuting Attorney Mike Stuart said Thursday afternoon during a press conference.
Cochran's husband, Michael Cochran, 38, died on Feb. 11.
Stuart told reporters that prosecutors want Cochran to remain in police custody because of her intellect and the sophisticated nature of her alleged actions leading to the charges.
Her attorneys fought the request in the Thursday hearing, but the magistrate continued it until Monday.
Cochran's family and attorney had commented on her arrest Thursday morning, suggesting that authorities were being unnecessarily harsh.
"An hour or so later, (the kids) would've certainly been in school," her bankruptcy attorney Robert Dunlap said Thursday morning.
Police handcuffed Cochran and also placed chains on her feet before transporting her from the West Virginia State Police detachment to US Southern District Court in Bluefield for a noon hearing — a move Dunlap suggested was unnecessary.
Stuart said Thursday that his office treats those arrested for "white collar" and "blue collar" crimes equally.
The document states that federal prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of at least one million dollars, several vehicles that include motorcycles and a Sundown Rancher trailer, a Shelby Cobra Replica, diamond hoop earrings and real estate, including her home on 4-H Lake Road and property on Eisenhower Drive and Parkwood Avenue.
Her court-appointed attorney Rhett Johnson has filed a stay motion to ask the judge to halt seizure of the real estate until the conclusion of any criminal proceedings.
The alleged wire fraud transactions started in 2018 and ended in June.
Beginning in February 2018, she allegedly applied for and received three cash advances from finance companies, using investors' funds, which she allegedly had presented falsely as business sales.
She allegedly used those cash advances to make "lulling" payment to investors, to deceive them into believing their investments were "real."
In December 2018, she allegedly obtained lines of credits at banks by using false business income to secure the loans.
She opened accounts at City National Bank, BB&T, JP Morgan Chase and First Community Bank.
Cochran allegedly used false excuses to investors for not providing their funds, blaming the federal government for the delay, including the excuse of a government shutdown. She allegedly sent "fake emails" about the status of their investments, by forwarding emails she had "purportedly received" from banking industry employees and government about the false government contracts and used the government and banking employees' identification without lawful authority.
Prosecutors allege that when Cochran filed for personal bankruptcy on July 24 that she did not list her investors as creditors, failed to lister her ownership interests in the companies, failed to inform bankruptcy court that she had given her financial information to two lending institutions, that she had paid several debts owed to insiders and allegedly given a $600 gift prior to filing.
She was indicted on charges that she provided false information to Premier Bank in order to obtain a $100,000 line of credit and, later, a $250,000 line of credit. She allegedly used false tax returns in the second loan application.
The identity theft charges related to use of the name and unique electronic identification of those identified as "A.B.," "K.B," and "B.B.," whom Cochran allegedly knew to be "actual" persons.
In June, she allegedly attempted to sell 49 percent of the company to an unidentified investor for $4.9 million, with $50,000 paid upfront and then $1 million a year. In texts, she allegedly agreed to "teach" the investors how to do government contracts.
She allegedly accepted the $50,000.
Cochran is accused of allegedly withholding income she had received through Tactical and TMS on her bankruptcy filing and falsely stating that she had not made payments to anyone who was "an insider," although she had allegedly made several payments to family members over the past year.
She also allegedly gave a pair of earrings worth more than $600 to an individual but did not list it on the bankruptcy filing and failed to disclose that she had provided financial information to Premier Bank when asked if she had given out financial information within the past two years.
She allegedly provided false information during her Aug. 22 bankruptcy proceeding in federal court regarding the $600 gift.
Cochran told bankruptcy lawyers in August that she had been overwhelmed when filling out all of the bankruptcy forms but had not been intentionally deceitful.
Cochran was not arrested on state charges related to a West Virginia State Police investigation into her late husband's death.